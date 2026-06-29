Katharine McPhee & David Foster Celebrate 7 Years of Marriage in Photos

What started as a mentor-contestant friendship on “American Idol” eventually became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about love stories. Seven years after tying the knot, Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating another marriage milestone, along with two decades of memories that include red carpets, family moments, musical collaborations, and life on the road together.

Foster is a music producer and was a main cast member on the early seasons of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with his now ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid. McPhee and Foster made their red carpet debut in 2018. They then got married a year later in June 2019. They welcomed a son, Rennie, in February 2021. For seven years of marriage, we are taking a look back at seven photos that capture their relationship through the years.

1. Visiting His Hometown

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2018. This photo was posted to McPhee’s Instagram account in August 2018.

McPhee and Foster visited his hometown of Victoria, British Columbia. McPhee captioned the photo, “orget justin bieber and drake, my fav canadian import is this guy. ❤️🇨🇦”

2. Making Firsts Happen

The couple was wed in June 2019. Just two months later, in August 2019, McPhee posted these images of the couple making memories together.

McPhee captioned the photos, “David’s first time. 🗽.” The location was the Statue of Liberty National Monument.

3. Performing Together at Rockefeller Center

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 30: David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform on stage during the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City.

The couple released an EP titled “Christmas Songs” in 2022. In honor of that, the couple performed together at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Plaza in November 2022.

As far as that collaboration goes, McPhee told PEOPLE, “I think I guilted David.”

4. Performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The couple shared a kiss while riding Hallmark Channel’s Heartwarming Holiday Countdown float. This was at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where the couple also performed “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

5. Attending All the Galas

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

McPhee and Foster are always getting dressed to the nines and attending some kind of event or gala. This time, it was for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March 2024.

The couple also happened to attend this same event together back in 2018. However, that was before they had confirmed their relationship status.

6. Family Time At the Ballpark

It was a special occasion in May 2024, as McPhee and Foster took their son, Rennie, to his first baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston.

In addition to the family all in attendance, “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet, who tours with Foster, was also at the game that night with them.

7. Sharing the Stage & Their Lives

Getty COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: David Foster and Katherine McPhee perform at the Segerstrom Center Candlelight Concert Featuring Elton John at Segerstrom Center For The Arts on December 06, 2024 in Costa Mesa, California.

After seven years of marriage, McPhee and Foster have toured and performed on TV together multiple times.

The couple has also taken the stage together at events, such as the Segerstrom Center Candlelight Concert at Segerstrom Center For The Arts in December 2024. It just goes to show they are both partners in life and on the stage.