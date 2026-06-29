Porsha Williams Debuts Romance With Girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney at the BET Awards: PHOTOS

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and her girlfriend, Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney, continue to go strong after making their sweet relationship debut at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28.

Williams went Instagram official with McKinney in November 2025, just a month after she shared she was dating both a man and a woman. The reality star has since shared numerous snapshots of the couple, from celebrating Valentine’s Day together to traveling the world, including romantic trips to Bali and Cabo.

Porsha Williams & Girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney Make Red Carpet Debut at the BET Awards

Getty Patrice “Sway” McKinney and Porsha Williams attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

RHOA star Porsha Williams and her girlfriend of 7 months, Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney, made their glamorous red carpet debut at the BET Awards on June 28. The couple looked smitten as they posed for photos together, coordinating in stylish looks.

According to Just Jared, Williams wore a dress designed by Marc Bouwer. The stunning, form-fitting gown featured a plunging neckline, and she paired the look with matching green stilettos. She also complemented her look with dazzling diamond and emerald earrings. McKinney, meanwhile, opted for a tailored black suit featuring a cropped jacket adorned with silver embellishments.

Williams later shared photos of her own on Instagram, including up-close shots of the couple’s ensembles for the night and a photo of the two about to embrace in a kiss on an elevator as they headed to the award show.

“#BETAWARDS2026 💚 w/ My Love @sway_thepro,” Williams captioned her photos.

Williams First Revealed She Was Dating McKinney in October 2025

William shared a major update on her love life while speaking at CultureCon in October 2025, revealing she was dating both a man and a woman. The announcement came just over a year after she filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, following 14 months of marriage.

“So, the people that I am talking to now, it’s just two. I narrowed it down to two, he is nice and she is nice,” Williams shared.

Just a month later, Williams went Instagram official with McKinney. The Bravo star’s photos showed McKinney’s arms around her as they posed in front of a beautiful Christmas tree while celebrating McKinney’s birthday.

“🎉Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! 🥂🍾 Can’t wait to act up saturday!” Williams captioned.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in April, Williams opened up about her new romance with McKinney.

“She lets me be me. We celebrate each other, we support each other. It’s just great,” she said.

In fact, fans learned that Williams and McKinney have known each other for years. in December 2025, the reality star revealed that they had “connected years and years and years ago on Instagram.”

“I had seen her page and liked a couple of things, you know how you give a like here, and that. So we had a little communication on Instagram over eight years ago,” she added. However, the two lost contact when McKinney created a new Instagram profile.

“And then we ended up connecting in the DMs, and kind of from there I met her with [my sister] Lauren [Williams], and we had some drinks, we had a good time,” Williams said.