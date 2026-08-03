Porsha Williams and Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney Get Vulnerable About Their Relationship

Porsha Williams and her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, have been dating since late 2025. Recently, during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17 finale, the 45-year-old mom of one sat down with the businesswoman for an honest conversation about their relationship.

The RHOA season 17 finale aired on Bravo on August 2, with the three-part reunion to follow beginning August 9. In the episode, McKinney could be seen visiting Williams at her home, with the RHOA star explaining in a confessional interview that her girlfriend teaches courses to people on how to open salon suites.

Williams shared that she signed up for the course. According to her in a confessional, “I really wanted to impress her and show her that I’m supportive.” The RHOA star then joked that her gesture was either “cute or a stalker.” McKinney called her “a cute stalker.”

Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Wanted To Know Where They Stood

Getty Porsha Williams on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Over the course of season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams was dating two people: McKinney and a man named Mike. During the finale, McKinney asked the RHOA star for clarity on where they stood. Notably, McKinney was also dating other people but admitted that it was at a lesser capacity than before with Williams.

In a confessional, Williams stated that she had been a bit put off by the man both because he desired children and because he said “I love you” too soon. Regarding Williams and McKinney, they both admitted to “having a feeling” about one another. Williams proclaimed, “I feel something.”

She Later Introduced Sway As Her Girlfriend

Later in the episode, while the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members were at an event, Kelli Potter could be seen asking Williams if McKinney, who was in attendance, was her girlfriend. She said proudly, “Yes, you finally get to meet her.”

After that, multiple RHOA ladies reacted, with Angela Oakley calling it “a hard launch.” Pinky Cole then noted Williams’ “glow.” Then, in a confessional, Williams said, “The cat is out of the bag. I am official with Patrice.” She then stated, “We are very serious.”

See the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Trailer

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Bravo released the trailer for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17 in July 2026. In it, Andy Cohen could be seen asking for an update on McKinney. Williams said, “I am so in love right now.” After that, production inserted a clip of the two ladies as McKinney supported the RHOA star as she prepared for the reunion.

Regarding Williams, the trailer also showed her attempting to hash out her issues with some of her costars, including Shamea Morton and Potter. She and newbie K. Michelle could also be seen discussing, with Williams saying, “I have lived,” before Michelle responded, “a lot of lives.”

As mentioned, the first part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion will air on August 9, with the other two parts airing in subsequent weeks.

It’s unclear when production on season 18 will begin. However, multiple unconfirmed reports say the cast has been notified about their respective futures on the show. Additonally, they began filming season 17 in August of 2025, for reference.