‘Housewives’ Star Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Secret Marriage

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Angela Oakley revealed during season 16 that her daughter, Amari, had secretly married a woman. Now, in a preview for an upcoming episode, the RHOA star is sitting down with the 26-year-old for an emotional conversation.

In the preview shared by Jay’s Reality Blog on X via Bravo, Oakley first appears in a confessional discussing the history of her daughter’s relationship with her now-wife. She said, “Amari’s partner has been coming around since Amari was about 17 years old.”

After that, she revealed that other family members thought her partner was simply a close friend, saying, “Which is not entirely true.”

Angela Oakley Says It’s Up to Her Daughter to Tell Her Siblings About Her Marriage

Getty Angela Oakley

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” preview features Oakley’s daughter in the confessional chair. She was asked if she would have been more willing to tell her family, mother included, about the marriage if it had been to a man. She stated that she would have been.

Amari then said, “Maybe in a couple of years I’ll tell them.” Later, the mother-daughter duo could be seen in the Oakley family home, discussing what remains a sore point for them both. Regarding why Amari didn’t tell her mother about getting married, she said, “You were impossible to talk to.”

Oakley responded, “I was with you every day.” Amari stated, “Yes, but I had to hear about all the stuff you were going through. You never see my point of view.” Then, the RHOA star expressed her side, stating that she felt left out of her daughter’s life and saying that she wants to have “one foot in and one foot out.”

From there, Oakley and her daughter continued with their honest conversation in hopes of seeing each other’s sides. At the end of the clip, she referred to her relationship with Amari as “a bit damaged.”

Following the preview, Oakley took to X to share her thoughts.

Angela Previously Discussed Her Daughter’s Marriage on RHOA

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 28: (L-R) Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, Kelli Ferrell, Kerry Washington, Shamea Morton, Cynthia Bailey, and Brittany Eady Getty

As mentioned, Oakley joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its 16th season, which marked a soft reboot for the long-running show. Part of her storyline involved her daughter, and she revealed that marriage was one of the early episodes of the season.

Per Bravo, she said, “I found out that Ahmauri got married, and it just rocked me to my core. It was very, very hurtful. She’s my best friend, and for her not to want me to know, is hard.” While speaking to her daughter in the episode, which was the fifth of the season, she stated, “It’s something I should know, Ahmaur.”

Oakley added, confirming how long it was before she knew of the marriage, “It was already four months. Four months.” For her part, Amari stated that her having tied the knot shouldn’t be a major deal, saying, “Nothing’s changed.”

The RHOA fan-favorite rebutted, “For you to act like I shouldn’t be hurt, and for you to act like I should just get over it… You’re married. Our communication was broken.”

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs on Sunday nights.