Teresa Giudice Shares Powerful Message to Luis Ruelas Amid Family Situation

is making her feelings about her husband, Luis Ruelas, crystal clear amid rumors of family tension.

The RHONJ star posted to her Instagram Stories, sharing a powerful message to her spouse about their marriage. The post appeared to underscore their bond amid ongoing speculation surrounding family tensions.

What Did Teresa Giudice Post About Luis Ruelas?

On June 15, the original RHONJ star shared a post about her bond with Luis Ruelas.

The reality television personality used the Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga song, “Die With a Smile” as a musical accompaniment to a slide of a lion and lioness.

The animals are standing in the middle of an ocean, on a small piece of land, heads together. A blurb reads, “We met because God knew we needed each other.” Teresa tagged Luis twice on the Instagram story, followed by a red heart. The post was shared from the Instagram page, “The Unshared Feelings.”

The original post has a lengthy caption. It reads, “Some people enter our lives by chance, while others arrive exactly when our hearts need them most. In seasons of loneliness, confusion, or healing, they become the comfort we didn’t know we were searching for. Their presence reminds us that love isn’t always about perfect timing—it’s often about finding someone willing to stand beside us through imperfect moments.”

The message continues that “the strongest connections” are built on “choosing each other.” It adds, “Real love is found in the quiet acts of patience, support, and understanding that say, “I’m here, and I’m not giving up on us.”

It concludes, “If you’ve found someone who understands your silence, celebrates your joys, and stays during your storms, treasure them. In a world full of temporary connections, finding a soul that feels like home is one of life’s greatest blessings.”

What Has Teresa Said About Her Marriage to Luis?

This post comes amid rumors of strife within the Giudice family. Per In Touch, Teresa’s daughter Milania Giudice was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges in late May, 2026.

While details of the incident remain under wraps, Rob Shuter, who runs the Naughty But Nice Substack, speculates that the person who was involved in the altercation was Luis Ruelas, per insiders.

He wrote, “The first question everyone asked was, ‘Was it, Luis?’ He’s very controversial, so that’s where the speculation immediately went.”

An insider told Shuter, “Nobody knows who was allegedly injured. But a lot of people assumed he could be involved.”

The insider concluded, “Everyone thinks it is Luis. The secrecy is creating more questions than answers.”

Neither Milania, Teresa, nor Luis has spoken publicly about the alleged incident or their direct involvement in it. However, it’s been reported that cameras were present during the altercation that led to Milania’s arrest. Giudice last posted an Instagram photo with Ruelas in May, titling the beachfront shot, “Ocean therapy.”

Getty Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

In 2023, PEOPLE Magazine revisited a moment when Giudice discussed her marriage on-camera. She declared her love for her husband, amid rumors their marriage was on the rocks.

“I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky. I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it,” she stated. “That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

Giudice and Ruelas met in 2020. They confirmed their relationship that November, became engaged in October 2021 and married in August 2022.