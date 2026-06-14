RHONJ Season 15 Filming Update: Gorga Family Party, Giudice’s Unexpected Storyline

Filming for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is in full swing, and it’s already been a busy summer.

The long-awaited milestone season of the Bravo reality show started filming in May, with veteran cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania and reported newcomers Juliette Collazo, Vanessa Barrera, Malvina Blloshmi, and more, according to photos posted by RHONJ Obsessed. The outlet also shared that the ladies’ first cast trip has already been filmed in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

More recently, the show’s cornerstone families, the Gorgas and the Giudices, both have a lot going on, but not all of it will be seen on camera.

A Party at the Gorga House Will Be Shown on RHONJ Season 15

Melissa Gorga is known for hosting fabulous parties, and fans will hopefully see another one on RHONJ Season 15. In June 2026, Melissa and her husband Joe hosted a backyard pre-prom bash for their son Gino’s senior dance, complete with a candy truck and curated cocktails for the adults.

After RHONJ Obsessed shared that Gino’s pre-prom party was filmed for the 15th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa replied with three heart emoji, seemingly confirming the news.

Several fans commented to say they hope they get to see the planning of the party when RHONJ returns next season.

Another fan asked, “But will they show it? Remember when they filmed Antonia’s big sweet 16 birthday party and you got it as a flashback or part of her package on the reunion.”

The Giudices’ Difficult Family Chapter Was Not Filmed, But May Be Addressed on the Show

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice is dealing with a difficult situation amid recent reports that her daughter Milania, 20, was involved in a domestic dispute. While the Tampa University student has posted positive messages on social media, Page Six reported that Milania is dealing with legal issues stemming from a May incident in Montville Township, New Jersey. The family has yet to publicly address the situation.

An insider told Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice” that while the incident was not caught on camera, it could be addressed on the show. “Production didn’t get the incident, but they’re certainly talking about it now,” a source told the outlet. “The timing couldn’t be more dramatic.”

“It’s a serious situation for the family,” the outlet also reported. “But from a television standpoint, people are paying attention again. Teresa remains the center of gravity for this show.”

RHONJ’s return comes after a years-long hiatus and a cast shakeup.

Speaking with Us Weekly just before Season 15 filming began, Melissa Gorga revealed she was feeling rejuvenated by the cast changes.

“I mean, I’m excited,” the Sprinkles by MG founder said. “I’m actually happy about all the change, everything that’s new. I’m going to miss the girls, especially the ones who aren’t coming back. But I love a little freshening up. We’ve done this before. We’ve been on this show for 15 years, so we’ve been through a lot of different people, and I’m excited about this crew.”