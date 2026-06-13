‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Hosts Epic Backyard Prom Party

Melissa Gorga is the ultimate prom mom. In June 2026, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star hosted a pre-prom party for her son Gino’s class at her Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, home—and she pulled out all the stops for the high schoolers and their parents.

Gorga posted photos from the event to Instagram, including a solo photo of her eldest son wearing a tuxedo and standing in front of a Prom 2026 marquee, which she captioned, “My handsome Gino 🫶🏼 Senior Prom Someone stop the time please 💙.”

In addition to Gino, the RHONJ star also shares daughter Antonia and son Joey with her husband Joe Gorga.

Melissa Gorga Hired Vendors for Her Son’s Prom Party

Gorga is known for her over-the-top parties, and this one was no exception.

On her Instagram story, the Bravo TV star shared photos and videos of a candy cart and a cocktail stand for the adults. There was also footage of the guests posing for photos by the pool in the Gorga backyard, which was adorned with white, green, and gold balloon arches. Gino and his date, who wore a stunning maroon dress, also posed in front of the lit marquee.

Fans reacted in the comments section to marvel at how fast Gino has grown since the Gorga family made their debut on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” 15 years ago.

“Awww your kids are growing too fast. Congratulations Gino,” one fan wrote.

“Wowww, we’ve really watched him grow up. 🥹🎩✨️,” another fan added.

So handsome!! What a beautiful moment in time 🥹♥️♥️♥️,” wrote fellow RHONJ alum, Margaret Josephs.

“I’m rewatching RHONJ and it’s crazy to see them all from being so little to so grown😭 adorable, fave RHONJ fam,” another fan chimed in.

Melissa Gorga Previously Teased Gino’s Post-High School Plans

Melissa Gorga has not confirmed what Gino’s plans are after he graduates from high school later this month. The Envy boutique owner previously told The Daily Dish that her son was not totally set on going to college as his older sister Antonia did.

“We’re thinking about it,” Gorga said in December 2025. “We’re not sure yet.”

She added, “Gino is kind of an entrepreneur kind of guy. … To be continued.”

In March, Gorga praised her son’s work ethic as she looked back on his athletic accomplishments during his final season on his school’s football and wrestling teams.

In a post to Instagram, she revealed that Gino was competing in the wrestling state championships for his high school, and she noted that she was proud of his hard work. She also shared that the achievement was about more than just wrestling.

“Winning or losing doesn’t define this moment — the fact that he worked hard enough, sacrificed enough, and believed in himself enough to make it this far is what truly matters,” Gorga wrote. “If you’re an employer reading a resumé one day and you see the word wrestler on it, pay attention. That person already knows how to work hard, overcome adversity, and never quit. You’ve already won in my eyes. We love you, Gino.”