‘RHORI’ Reunion Trailer Brings Serious Drama

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” are ready for their first-ever reunion.

On Friday, June 12, Bravo dropped the trailer for the two-part special, which kicks off June 21. Part 2, meanwhile, airs June 28. The show’s debut season wraps up with the season finale on Sunday, June 14.

Alicia Carmody, Ashley Iaconetti, Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Kelsey Swanson, Liz McGraw, Rosie DiMare, and Rulla Nehme Pontarelli are all in the brand new footage, as the ladies revisit the highs and lows of Season 1 with Bravo’s very own Andy Cohen.

“Looking back on a headline-making first season filled with deep-rooted friendships, family loyalties, shocking fallout and unforgettable confrontations, the women come together to address lingering questions and unresolved tensions,” teases a press release. “As old wounds are reopened and alliances continue to shift, the Housewives reveal where their relationships stand today — and no issue is left off the table.”

According to Bravo, extended and uncensored versions of the reunion will stream the following day on Peacock.

Rulla and Brian In the Hot Seat

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The footage begins with Cohen asking the women to raise their hands if they’re nervous, with Liz candidly admitting she, in fact, was. As both Ashley and Rosie get choked up at one point, Cohen tells the ladies he has plenty of Kleenex at the ready, should anyone need them.

At the center of the reunion’s drama are claims of Rulla’s husband, Brian Pontarelli, having an ongoing affair. It’s something Jo-Ellen has been trying to expose all season, after friends have sent her video allegedly showing him with another woman.

“I have proof,” Jo-Ellen proclaims in the teaser, as Liz tells her, “You are not a friend, ever.”

Jo-Ellen also asks Rulla, “When you got pregnant, was Brian still married?”, before Rulla calls her a “psychopath.” Tiberi’s response? A giddy “I know.”

Elsewhere, Cohen grills Brian on his arrest and restraining order, which viewers will learn more about in the upcoming season finale. “Rulla, I feel like you’re still not over this. Do you trust him?” wonders Andy, as Rulla tells him, “There’s no forgiveness, it’s painful every day.”

According to the video, Liz and Alicia will also revisit their confrontation in the car while en route to an event in Boston, while Rulla accuses Liz of “hanging out with other people.” When Andy asks Rulla if she saw any kissing, Liz shouts, “Please say it, I am dying for you to say it.”

Kelsey and Rosie also appear to get into it, while Alicia reiterates her love of crackers.

What Liz Said About ‘Brutal’ Reunion

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McGraw appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” following the June 7 episode of RHORI, an episode of WWHL which was filmed after the cast shot the reunion.

During her appearance, a guest in the audience asked whether she could tease the reunion and if good friend—and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star—Dolores Catania gave her any advice before taping. “Liz did great,” Cohen prefaced her answer, before McGraw asked, “Did she?”

“I don’t know. I felt like it was brutal, and you know it was wild. It was a long day,” she teased, “I’ll say that.”

As for Dolores, Liz said she didn’t get any tips before the reunion.