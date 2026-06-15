Where the ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Cast Stands Ahead of Explosive Reunion

The women of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” ended season 1 on a surprisingly positive note, but plenty has happened since Bravo cameras stopped rolling.

During the finale, Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi gathered for one final dinner on Block Island. While the group initially stirred up tension with a game of “Clamshell Confessionals,” the evening ultimately ended with the cast finding common ground.

“The whole reason why I wanted to come here was for this exact reason, like this conversation here tonight,” Kelsey said during the finale. “We’ve been on kind of like separate pages at separate times. I feel like tonight we’re all on the same page here.”

As fans prepare for the two-part reunion event, several cast members have shared updates on where their friendships, marriages and businesses stand today.

Jo-Ellen Tiberi and Rulla Pontarelli Move Forward After Season 1 Drama

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One of the season’s biggest feuds appears to be cooling down.

According to post-finale updates, Jo-Ellen and Rulla have agreed to move forward despite their rocky relationship throughout the season.

“I do think that Rulla and I could have a friendship definitely down the road,” Jo-Ellen told BravoTV.com. “I think she’s a nice person. I feel really horrible for what she’s going through and, you know, if she needs somebody to talk to, I would always be there.”

Jo-Ellen also shared that her marriage to her husband, Gary Tiberi, remains strong.

“I think Gary loves the show more than I do,” she joked. “We watch together and he’s like, ‘Shh, be quiet, I’m trying to watch.'”

Meanwhile, Rulla revealed that she and husband Brian Pontarelli remain together following a difficult period in their marriage.

Speaking on the “RHORI After Show,” she said their relationship is now “better than ever.”

Liz McGraw and Ashley Iaconetti Celebrate Family Milestones

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Several cast members are also celebrating major personal milestones.

Liz has embraced life as a new grandmother after her stepdaughter welcomed a baby girl.

“She is just pure love,” Liz said of her granddaughter. “You feel that energy when she’s in your arms. Gerry’s addicted to it.”

She added that she has been “loving” her new role as a grandmother.

Elsewhere, Ashley continues to balance family life and business decisions with husband Jared Haibon.

Although Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge remains open for now, Ashley admitted the future of the business remains uncertain.

“I think that if you had to ask us right now, we would say that we’re not gonna re-sign the lease,” she explained. “It’s just too much work and too little money.”

Alicia Carmody and Kelsey Swanson Enter New Chapters

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Alicia is finally moving forward with wedding planning after fiancé Billy Kitsilis proposed again during the season finale.

“So that means maybe I’m gonna marry the guy,” Alicia joked. “I have to. You know, I would die if he ever left me. I need him in my life.”

She later called Billy her “soul mate” while acknowledging that every relationship has challenges.

Kelsey, meanwhile, continues building her relationship with William “Bill” L’Europa while adjusting to significant lifestyle changes.

“It’s good, it’s exciting, but also a definite change of lifestyle,” she told BravoTV.com. “The good outweighs the bad, really.”

Rosie DiMare’s Friendship Questions Remain Unresolved

While some relationships improved, not every issue has been fully resolved.

Rosie’s friendship with Kelsey remains a work in progress, according to updates shown at the end of the finale.

Rosie and husband Rich DiMare also continue renovating their home. According to her update, the couple currently has no plans to expand their family despite ongoing conversations about the topic.

With friendships shifting, marriages evolving and several unresolved questions still hanging over the group, the season 1 reunion is expected to revisit many of the storylines that defined Rhode Island’s debut season.

Part 1 of the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” reunion airs June 21 on Bravo.