Vicki Gunvalson Gives Her Advice to The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island

One of the longest-running stars of “The Real Housewives” and an OG has some words for the newest additions to the franchise.

While chatting exclusively with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about her first time meeting the stars of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.” The ever-opinionated reality icon had some words of wisdom about the new Bravo stars.

Vicki Gunvalson Calls Out ‘The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island’ For Their ‘Aggression’

Vicki Gunvalson met the new Bravo stars while filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” at “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor in February. The show is celebrating 20 years of “Real Housewives” with a cross-country trip featuring 82 different “Housewives.”

The breakout Bravo star admitted that she didn’t really know who the women were when meeting them but said: “I was like, ‘Hi, bye. You’re all fighting. I’m staying away from that.’” The “Ultimate Girls Trip£ show was filmed before “RHORI” debuted on Bravo.

She added, “They’re very aggressive.”

Gunvalson appeared annoyed at their behavior on the “Real Housewives” spin-off. The trailer shows Kelsey Swanson and Rosie DiMare getting into a heated argument, continuing their ““The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” rivalry.

“It’s like, ‘The cameras aren’t here. What’re you guys doing? Shut up. This is my show. We are here for Season 20, ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’” she recalled. “It was just awkward.”

Gunvalson has only seen “a little bit” of “RHORI” but said what she saw “scares” her and told the women that they need to “settle down.”

“Be authentic,” she advised. “Would you do this in real life? Because if you wouldn’t do it in real life, what are you doing it on camera for?”

It looks like these newbies made an impact on the OG Housewives when they filmed the spin-off earlier this year.

On “WWHL”, Andy asked Porsha Williams what it was like to meet the cast of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” ON “Ultimate Road Trip” and she explained they had a “huge blowup.” The star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” described them as “wild” and “go for it.”

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‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Fight Between Rosie and Kelsey

Much of the first season of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” revolved around Rosie DiMare and Kelsey Swanson’s explosive feud.

Ot initiated after Rosie pulled into Kelsey’s driveway with a police siren blaring, using a speaker to talk about her house’s square footage.

“I couldn’t even wrap my head around this was happening,” Rosie recalled to the Daily Dish. “And she’s like, ‘What? It was funny.'”

Rosie explained that this stunt came after Kelsey had been badmouthing her husband, her career, and even claimed she had an affair. Still, Rosie wanted to make amends with her co-star, but just couldn’t bring herself to do it after Kelsey pulled this stunt in his house.

Kelsey maintained on the “RHORI After Show” that she “just thought it was funny,” adding, “Take a joke. It’s not that serious.”

The pair seemingly ended their feud while attending the France vs. Sweden match at New York New Jersey Stadium earlier this month.