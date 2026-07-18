Daniel Lissing’s ‘Hot’ New Photo Prompts Buzz from Fans About His Return to ‘When Calls The Heart’

As Daniel Lissing‘s fans get ready to watch him in new Hallmark movies “Christmas Under Construction” and “Aussie at Heart,” they’re also buzzing about their desire for him to return to one of his former roles.

In fact, when the star shared a new photo of himself on social media, it prompted plenty of comments from fans who really want to see him reprise his role as Jack Thornton on “When Calls the Heart.”

‘So Handsome….and Hot!’

Lissing took to Instagram on Friday, July 17, to post a black-and-white photo of himself. The image sees him with a slight beard while he wears a dark shirt and sunglasses. As he looks off to the side, the reflection in his lenses shows a tree in the sunshine with a dramatic shadow, making the image even more artistic.

There’s no doubt that the actor’s followers loved the photo, with one person leaving a comment, writing, “So handsome….and hot! 🔥😍”

“Great picture 😍,” another fan added.

A third social media user wrote, “Oooh so🔥 But why hide those gorgeous eyes!”

Hallmark Jack from Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart”

At the same time, the photo prompted plenty of fans to leave comments regarding how much they want to see him back on “When Calls the Heart.”

“Great picture. Have missed seeing you. Please come back to WCTH, it would be so exciting,” one fan wrote.

“Great pic!! Get back [on] When Calls the Heart,” another person said in a message.

Someone else left a comment, telling the star, “We need you back on When Calls The Heart.”

Fans Have Ideas About How Jack Could Return to ‘WCTH’

Hallmark Elizabeth and Jack from Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart”

As fans of “When Calls the Heart” will be able to tell you, “the series-long love story between school teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) and Canadian Mountie Jack Thornton (Lissing) came to a painful end” during the Season 5 finale, “when Jack died offscreen, leaving Elizabeth a bereaved widow,” according to Entertainment Tonight (ET).

When Lissing decided to leave the show, fellow “WCTH” star Lori Loughlin noted that those behind the scenes were left with a “tricky decision” when it came to what to do with his character. ET explains that during a Facebook Live aftershow, she recalled that they had considered multiple options, saying, “We talked about, like, ‘Do we recast the role? No. We can’t recast the role, how can you recast the role? No!’ … The writers didn’t feel like that was possible.”

That’s why Loughlin admitted that the only thing that would make Jack leave his life (and love) behind would be if he died.

Now, Jack’s death may make it seem like bringing him back is impossible, but that isn’t stopping fans of the show from coming up with plenty of ideas of how he could return.

Hallmark Jack from Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart”

Back in March, a “When Calls the Heart” Facebook fan group asked its members, “[I]f you were [a ‘WCTH’] writer, what scenario would you use to bring him back?”

“I feel like the only one that would make sense is that he didn’t know who he was after the collapse [that killed him],” one person said in response.

A second person added, “Was found but [lost] his memory, when he got it back finally, [he] saw Elizabeth had moved on and didn’t want to hurt her or Jack, so he just left them alone and [went] back to where he was.”

“Wrong body was found in the landslide. Jack was actually found by someone else and was in a coma all this time,” another fan suggested. “He woke up and now is determined to find Elizabeth. Has no idea she had a baby, or has moved on with Nathan.”

“That’s easy. But it wouldn’t exactly be as Jack but a brother to Jack that no one knew existed,” came from another ‘WTCH’ viewer. “He would be scruffier than Jack, speak in Dan’s regular Aussie accent, maybe be a bad boy type. Totally opposite of Jack. Jack’s father traveled a lot and it could certainly be possible. It could just be for a season or even just a couple episodes depending on how much time Dan wanted to commit to. I think it would be epic!”