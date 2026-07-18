‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for the Week of July 20-24, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of July 20 to 24 reveal that Carly is rattled, but keeping her mouth shut.

Valentin goes all in with his new plan, Sonny gets hopeful news, and Michael is caught off guard. Meanwhile, Brennan issues a warning, and Lucas offers an apology.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, July 20:

Carly is shaken.

Lulu meets with Sonny.

Valentin stands his ground.

Willow makes an unpleasant realization.

Tracy grants a request.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 21:

Carly keeps a secret from Valentin.

Sonny gets encouraging news.

Anna returns to work.

Dante’s suggestion takes Lulu aback.

Britt and Tristan meet again.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 22:

Michael is caught off guard.

Valentin lays out his plan.

Portia surprises Curtis.

Britt receives some tough love.

Brennan has a warning for Anna.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 23:

Nina gets a wild idea.

Michael and Alexis compare notes.

Sonny has a heart-to-heart with Rocco.

Anna makes Chase an offer.

Laura gives Dante some intel.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, July 24:

Jason and Danny return home.

Brennan delivers bad news.

Elizabeth challenges Willow.

Dante puts Chase to the test.

Lucas offers an apology.

‘General Hospital’ 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)

(Steve Burton as Jason Morgan) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)

(Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine) Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)

(Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri) Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, July 13: Milestone 16000th episode; Jason returns to Port Charles; Anna receives a warning; Laura’s choice appalls Tracy; Britt makes an accusation; Carly is caught off-guard.

Tuesday, July 14: Jason explains his actions; Kai becomes privy to shocking information; Jordan strikes out; Elizabeth stands her ground; Valentin is suspicious.

Wednesday, July 15: Anna seeks answers; Josslyn reveals a secret; Nina and Brennan plot their next move; Curtis voices his gratitude; Gio and Trina get big news.

Thursday, July 16: Emma and Gio discuss their future; Obrecht lashes out; Anna interrogates Britt; Isaiah interrupts Portia and Curtis; Cody delivers difficult news.

Friday, July 17: Carly draws a boundary with Sonny; Valentin makes his feelings clear; Trina and Josslyn clear the air; Lulu cautions Ethan; Nina opens up to Brennan.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.