‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for the Week of July 20-24, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of July 20 to 24 reveal that Sharon worries about Nick.

“You’re starting to scare me a little bit, Nick. You said that you’ll make sure that Matt is gone for good,” Sharon confronts Nick. “Tell me, it doesn’t mean what I think it does.”

Nikki’s bandages come off as Victor stands by her side. “Okay, Nikki, it’s time,” the doctor says. “Open your eyes.”

Diane and Traci team up. “Why do you want to be in contact with Martin Laurent?” Traci asks.

“Because he might have a clue as to how to help us find the man who held me captive,” Diane replies.

“He will never talk to you,” Traci suggests. “But he might talk to me.”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, July 20:

Jack causes another rift between Victor and Nikki.

Adam makes a promise to Sally.

Nick holds Matt Clark accountable for his actions.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 21:

Diane helps Jack on his road to recovery.

Kyle and Victoria trade secrets.

Traci takes a big risk to help her family.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 22:

Victor makes a promise to Nikki.

Nikki receives news about her health.

Phyllis keeps tabs on Matt Clark.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 23:

Nick makes a confession to Sharon.

Audra and Sally explore their options.

Chelsea and Adam make a power move to impress Victor.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, July 24:

Billy and Sally discover that Jill is keeping a secret.

Cane strikes a hard bargain.

Devon finds common ground with Ashley.

‘The Young & the Restless’ 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers)

(Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, and Christian Le Blanc as Michael Baldwin)

(Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, and Christian Le Blanc as Michael Baldwin) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, and Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland)

(Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, and Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland) Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, and Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings)

(Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, and Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings) Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Ray Wise as Ian Ward)

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, July 13: Diane sits vigil at Jack’s bedside; Lauren reminisces with Ashley and Traci; Billy commiserates with Kyle.

Tuesday, July 14: Victor gives Kyle a warning shot; Sally accuses Adam and Chelsea of sabotaging her company; Nikki struggles with her new condition.

Wednesday, July 15: Victor accuses Nikki of betrayal; Jack and Diane find their way back to each other; Kyle bargains with Patty.

Thursday, July 16: Victor plays hardball with Spectra-Charles; Victoria and Claire honor Cole’s memory; Nikki is concerned about Nick’s sobriety.

Friday, July 17: Victor and Nikki agree to a fresh start; Lily and Nate worry about Devon; Matt Clark causes problems for Noah and Sienna.