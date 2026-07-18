Colman Domingo in Talks to Co-Write New Princess Tiana Movie Inspired by “The Princess and the Frog”

Colman Domingo could soon help bring Princess Tiana back to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo is in talks to co-write a new live-action movie inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” Tony Award-nominated director Robert O’Hara is also reportedly in talks to join the project.

The outlet reported that the film is not being developed as a live-action remake. Instead, it would tell an original story centered on Princess Tiana that is inspired by the animated classic.

Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara Are Reportedly Developing the Film

While the project is still in the early stages, The Hollywood Reporter published that no deals have been finalized for Domingo or O’Hara.

Deadline was the first outlet to report that Domingo and O’Hara were attached to the project.

If the project moves forward, it would mark Disney’s latest return to the world of Princess Tiana. She first appeared in “The Princess and the Frog” in 2009.

The New Movie Would Build on Tiana’s Story

Unlike Disney’s recent live-action adaptations, the upcoming film would expand Tiana’s story instead of retelling the events of “The Princess and the Frog,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney introduced Tiana as a hardworking aspiring restaurateur. Her unexpected encounter with Prince Naveen sends both characters on a magical adventure through New Orleans after they’re transformed into frogs.

Disney has not announced additional casting or story details for the new project.

Domingo Continues an Eventful Year

The potential Disney project comes during a busy year for Domingo.

The actor has appeared in projects including “Michael,” “Disclosure Day,” “The Four Seasons,” and “Euphoria.” He also recently received two Emmy nominations for his performances.

If agreements are reached, the Princess Tiana film would add another high-profile project to Domingo’s growing résumé as both an actor and writer.

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.