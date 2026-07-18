Where Was ‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark’s newest Christmas movie, “Snowbound for the Holidays,” premieres on July 18 as part of the Christmas in July lineup. The movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, and will have encores throughout the season. The film stars Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner. Read on to see behind-the-scenes scoops about where it was filmed, along with cast stories.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ Was Filmed in Canada During Blizzard Conditions

“Snowbound for the Holidays” was originally called “Uphill for Christmas” (or “Uphill to Christmas”) while it was filming. According to Production List, the movie was filmed in February 2025 (over a year ago) in Ontario, Canada, locations like Toronto, Parry Sound, and North Bay. Posts from the cast mention Mattawa specifically as one of the filming locations.

Director Christopher Giroux shared behind-the-scenes photos in anticipation of the film.

In another post, Giroux wrote: “THIS AMAZING CREW WAS THE ABSOLUTE BEST — This shoot was cold. We battled snowstorms, spent weeks tucked away in little cabins, and faced plenty of challenges along the way. Through it all, your dedication, creativity, positivity, and ability to solve any problem never stopped inspiring me. ❤️.”

In February 2025, Kate Quickening shared a photo about filming in Mattawa, Ontario, during a polar vortex.

She also posted on February 16 about filming in the “wildest winter storm.”

In an exclusive interview with EntertainmentNOW, Lengies said she was newly pregnant and fell down a flight of stairs on the second day of filming. It was during scenes at a lodge that Rosner’s character owns, and Rosner “saw the whole thing,” Lengies said. On top of that, there was a blizzard and Lengies wasn’t able to go to the hospital to get checked out. When she finally could see a doctor, she fortunately got a clean bill of health.

Meet the Cast

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Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.”

Vanessa Lengies is Cassidy. She’s best known for her series regular role on Disney’s “Turner & Hooch.” She also recently starred in six episodes of “True Lies” and is known for her role as Sugar Motta on “Glee.” But she’s also well known for her Hallmark productions, like “Heart of the Holidays,” “Take Me Back for Christmas,” and more.

Marcus Rosner is well known among Hallmark fans. Outside of the network, his many credits include “Continuum,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” “Mistresses,” “Once Upon a Time,” “UnREAL,” and more. On Hallmark, his credits include “Notes of Autumn,” “Romance to the Rescue,” “Falling Like Snowflakes,” “Love on the Right Course,” and more.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are:

Sean Cullen (Dave Asherton)

Skywalker Hughes (Lilly Sanderson)

Kathryn Greenwood (Joanne Evergreen)

Ron Lea (Sam Linden)

Kate Drummond (Mayor Robinson)

Nelu Handa (Gabby)

Chris Farquhar (Mark)

Lisa Cromarty (Mrs. Johnson)

Tristen Sky (Linden Lodge staff member)

Christopher Giroux directed and Courtney McAllister and Tim Stubinski wrote the script.