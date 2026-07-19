The Most Memorable ‘The Voice’ Champions: Where Are They Now?

Since “The Voice” premiered in 2011, the NBC singing competition has crowned 29 winners across its many seasons. Some have gone on to chart success, while others have found other paths of success. Here’s a look at where some of the show’s most memorable champions have landed.

Javier Colon (Season 1)

The very first winner of “The Voice” has continued performing and recording steadily in the years since his win. His self-described “acoustic soul” music has touched many, from his career with bands EmcQ and The Derek Trucks Band and into his solo career. Adam Levine coached him in the first season and the pair even went on tour together following Colon’s win at the end of the season with his single “Stitch by Stitch.”

Colon, 48, signed with Universal Republic Records as a part of his prize for winning in June 2011. He released his third studio album “Come Through For You” in November that same year, but he parted ways with the label in mid-2012 following creative differences.

Most recently, Colon returned to the show in the All-Star Showdown in April earlier this year along with fellow former champions Jordan Smith, Girl Named Tom, Jake Hoot, Maelyn Jarmon and Renzo. Colon played at the 2025 Barbados Jazz Excursion and also delivered a rendition of his original song, “Gravity.” He continues to play music around the world and takes on passion projects.

Cassadee Pope (Season 3)

Cassadee Pope is a Team Blake alum who found real staying power in the industry. Pope transitioned successfully into country music, earned a CMA award, and has continued releasing music well over a decade after her win in 2012.

The singer was also the frontwoman of pop-punk band Hey Monday, which formed in 2008 and went on hiatus in 2011 when Pope followed her solo career.

Pope currently stars as the lead character Rose in the Off-Broadway musical Titanique. She made her debut in January 2025, where she still holds the role. The musical is a wildly irreverent parody of the blockbuster film Titanic, and it is told entirely through the eyes of Céline Dion.

Danielle Bradbery (Season 4)

One of the show’s biggest success stories is Danielle Bradbery, who became a huge country music star after her win in 2013. She released multiple albums and charting singles on country radio, which was early proof that the show could launch a lasting career. The Team Blake alum holds the distinction of being Blake Shelton’s third consecutive coaching victory.

At just 16 years old at the time of her win, Bradbery was the youngest contestant to win at the time. Now, at 29, she has three albums, including two extended versions, under her belt and dozens of singles. Bradbery was signed to Big Machine Records after her win, yet stepped away from music in 2017 and eventually parted ways with her label. She took a step back to focus on her mental health for several years before returning to music with her self-titled independent album, “Danielle” in 2024.

Jordan Smith (Season 9)

Jordan Smith won “The Voice” in 2015 under coach Adam Levine. During his time on “The Voice,” Smith set new sales marks on Billboard charts and was the first artist of his season to reach number 1 in sales on iTunes. He teamed up with Usher for his finale performance of David Guetta’s “Without You.”

The singer pivoted to Christian and gospel music following his win and released “The People’s Hymnal” in 2025. The album features tracks such as “How Great Thou Art” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness (Lord Unto Me),” as well as two original songs. Discover the full album in this track-by-track interview:

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Smith has released several studio albums and even co-wrote the power ballad “Ashes,” performed by Céline Dion for the “Deadpool 2” soundtrack. In 2022, he represented his home state of Kentucky on the NBC competition series “American Song Contest,” where he finished third place with his original song, “Sparrow.” Smith has also returned to “The Voice” for special reunion and All-Star events.

Alisan Porter (Season 10)

This former child star turned “The Voice” champion has stayed active in music ever since her win in 2016. She has released an EP and multiple albums, including a 2024 single called “The Ride”, and has also returned to television to coach “The Masked Singer.” As of the spring, she has been teasing new music focused on relatable storytelling and is set to feature her 2025 single “California.”

Her win on Team Christina Aguilera marked Aguilera’s first win as a coach and a huge transition for Porter, allowing her to cement her identity as a musician instead of an actor. As an adult, she moved to New York and then to Los Angeles to star as Miriam in “The Ten Commandments: The Musical” alongside Val Kilmer, Adam Lambert, and Lauren Kennedy.

Brynn Cartelli (Season 14)

Brynn Cartelli is the youngest winner of “The Voice” ever, winning the competition at age 15. She parlayed her win into an opening slot on coach Kelly Clarkson’s 2019 “Meaning of Life” tour, later debuting her original single “Last Night’s Mascara” during a return appearance on “The Voice.”

For her finale performance, Cartelli joined Clarkson in a duet of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House, performed her original song “Walk My Way,” and closed the show with Adele’s “Skyfall.” Her 2018 win granted her a record deal with Atlantic Records.

She has continued releasing original music, including her single “Girl Code” and her six-track 2021 EP “Based on a True Story.” Most recently, she released her first full-length album called :Out of the Blue” in March 2024 by releasing her single “Boy From Home.” Cartelli, now 23, also returned for the All-Star Showdown in Season 29 of the show.

Girl Named Tom (Season 21)

Girl Named Tom made the show’s history as the first and (so far) only group winner. The sibling trio consisting of Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Leighty has continued performing and releasing music together since their win in 2021, maintaining the close vocal harmonies that made them standouts throughout the competition.

All four coaches turned their chairs for the trio, but they chose to become members of Team Kelly. The folk trio hails from Ohio and their group name originates from the two brothers wanting a little brother so badly that when Bekah was born, Joshua called her “Thomas.”

The band released their first album “Hits from the Road” in 2021, comprised of covers. They also performed the title track from their album “One More Christmas” on the season 22 finale of “The Voice,” where the song reached number one on the iTunes charts the next day.

Huntley (Season 25)

Huntley, the blues-rocker from Fredericksburg, Virginia, won season 24 of “The Voice” in 2023 under coach Niall Horan. He has since announced that he stepped away from his post-show label to release his music independently. He put out two singles in 2024: “Tell Me When Its Over” and “Skyline Drive.”

The singer has also canceled shows in the past due to high ticket prices, saying that he would “rather play for free.”

“I’d rather play for free than charge people $160 a ticket for a show. Didn’t sit well with my heart and I have to go with my gut and cancel this weekend’s show,” Huntley wrote in an Instagram post announcing the cancelation. Anyone who purchased a ticket was able to secure a refund.

He has since played pop up concerts for free where the proceeds went to charity and he paid his band out of his own pocket for the event. The concert’s proceeds went to Loisann’s Hope House, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness.

Sofrino Vasquez (Season 26)

Coached by Michael Bublé to victory in 2024, Vasquez has continued performing since his win, carrying forward the soulful, jazz-inflected style that made him a standout during his season. He was the first Filipino to win the competition, and he is the first Asian male winner.

Vasquez signed with Universal Records as part of his prize package and returned to the Philippines. In 2025, he signed with Star Magic for his work in the Philippines, and he returned to “The Voice” for the season 28 finale. He performed his original single, “Superman.”

Alexia Jayy (Season 29)

The most recent champion, Jayy won this year’s special three-coach “Battle of Champions” season under coach Adam Levine. She opened her finale performance with “Lady Marmalade,” closing with “One and Only,” and performing a duet with Levine on “Sunday Morning.” Levine called her win entirely deserved, while fellow coach Kelly Clarkson praised the moment as Jayy’s night.

Immediately following her win, Jayy released her single “Rent Free.”

Icons Still Being Discovered

Not every winner has chased a full-time music career after their win, and that’s a part of what makes “The Voice” different from other competition-based shows. For some winners, the show was a launching pad for a lasting career in music, and for others, it was a life-changing moment they’ve savored in other ways.

With Season 30 set to premiere on September 21, “The Voice” will soon crown its 30th champion and add one more name to the list of singers whose post-show journeys are worth following.