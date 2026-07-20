Ariana Grande’s Ex Ricky Alvarez Spotted Dancing at Her Brooklyn Concert

Ariana Grande had a familiar face cheering her on during her latest New York City tour stop.

Grande’s former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez was spotted dancing in the audience during her July 18 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to People. Fan footage shared online showed Alvarez smiling, laughing and recording parts of the performance while Grande sang “Imperfect for You.”

Ricky Alvarez Supports Ariana Grande From the Audience

Alvarez attended the concert in a gray beanie and blue flannel shirt. The former backup dancer appeared to enjoy the show alongside friends while taking photos and videos from the crowd.

His appearance comes as Grande and Alvarez continue to spark reconciliation rumors nearly a decade after ending their original relationship.

A source previously told People that the pair have been spending time together and are “taking things very slowly.”

“They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life,” the source said.

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande in 2016.

Credit : John Shearer/Getty

Ariana Grande Has Referenced Ricky Alvarez on Tour

Grande has also made several playful changes to the lyrics of “Thank U, Next” during recent performances.

At a June 26 concert in Austin, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back.”

During her July 13 Brooklyn show, which fell on Alvarez’s birthday, Grande changed the line again to, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.”

Alvarez previously attended Grande’s Austin concert after the pair were spotted together on her birthday. Another source told People that he later spent Fourth of July weekend with Grande and her family in Florida.

The source described Alvarez as a longtime friend and confidant whom Grande trusts.

“He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him,” the source said.

Former Couple Has Remained Close Since Their Split

Grande and Alvarez dated for approximately one year before splitting in 2016. They maintained a friendship afterward, and Alvarez publicly supported Grande when she referenced him in her 2018 hit “Thank U, Next.”

Their latest outings have fueled renewed interest in their relationship, though neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly confirmed that they are officially dating again.

Grande is currently performing on her 41-date “Eternal Sunshine” tour.