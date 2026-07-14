Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Ariana Grande & Her Boyfriend Are Taking Their Romance ‘Very Slowly’ After Reuniting

Ariana Grande has fans talking after changing the lyrics to “Thank U, Next” during several recent tour stops. Now, a new exclusive report from People Magazine suggests there may be a reason behind the subtle updates.

Reports of a possible reunion have been circulating in recent weeks, fueled by Alvarez joining Grande on tour and several subtle lyric changes during her concerts. Now, a source told People the former couple is reconnecting while choosing to take things one step at a time.

According to People, Alvarez recently spent the Fourth of July weekend with Grande and her family in Florida. This further fueled rumors that the pair had reunited nearly a decade after their original romance ended.

The source according to People said that Grande and Alvarez are enjoying reconnecting. But they are intentionally taking things slowly as they explore where the relationship may lead.

A Familiar Friendship Reportedly Led to a New Beginning

Grande and Alvarez dated from 2015 to 2016 after meeting while he worked as one of her backup dancers.

Although their relationship ended, People’s source said Grande never held any resentment toward Alvarez and always considered him a trusted friend. Additionally, the source described him as dependable, supportive and someone who makes the singer laugh with their shared sense of humor.

According to the source, Grande feels comfortable being herself around Alvarez, which has made reconnecting feel natural.

Rather than rushing into another serious relationship, the source said the pair are simply enjoying spending time together again.

The reported reunion comes during a busy period for Grande, who is currently traveling on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour. Grande is also preparing for the release of her upcoming album, “Petal.”

Ariana’s Recent Lyric Changes Added to the Speculation

Fans first began wondering whether Grande and Alvarez had reunited after noticing changes to one of the lyrics in “Thank U, Next” during several recent concerts.

The original song famously referenced Alvarez among several of Grande’s former relationships. During recent performances, however, she updated the lyric with new versions. Many fans interpreted these changes as reflecting where the two stand today.

At one concert, Grande sang that Alvarez “still” had her back. During another performance on his birthday, she changed the lyric again, singing that the pair “always find our way back.”

Those moments quickly spread across social media and prompted renewed speculation about the former couple’s relationship.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly confirmed the romance. However, People’s report, combined with the recent lyric changes and Alvarez’s time spent with Grande during her tour, has led many fans to believe the pair are giving their relationship another chance.

For now, if People’s source is correct, Grande and Alvarez appear focused on enjoying each other’s company. They are allowing their relationship to develop naturally rather than placing expectations on what comes next.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez may be giving their relationship another chance. However, they are reportedly taking their time before making anything official.

After weeks of speculation fueled by tour appearances and subtle lyric changes during Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” tour, sources close to the singer say the former couple has reconnected. They are choosing not to rush into a serious relationship.

According to multiple reports, Grande recently spent the Fourth of July holiday in Florida with Alvarez and members of her family. This added to growing rumors that the pair had rekindled their romance nearly a decade after their original relationship ended.

A source said the two are enjoying spending time together again. At the same time, they are keeping expectations realistic as they navigate this new chapter.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reconnected Years After Their Split

Grande and Alvarez first dated between 2015 and 2016, when Alvarez worked as one of the singer’s backup dancers.

Although their romantic relationship ended, they reportedly remained on good terms over the years.

Sources say that friendship helped lay the foundation for their recent reunion.

According to those close to Grande, she has always viewed Alvarez as someone she could trust and rely on. His sense of humor and steady personality have reportedly made reconnecting feel natural rather than forced.

Rather than rushing back into a committed relationship, the pair are taking a slower approach while enjoying each other’s company.

The renewed romance comes during a busy period for Grande, who is currently traveling across the country on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour. She is also preparing for the release of her upcoming album, “Petal.”

Ariana’s Lyric Changes Sparked New Romance Speculation

Fans first began questioning whether Grande and Alvarez were back together after noticing changes to one of her most recognizable songs.

During recent performances of “Thank U, Next,” Grande altered the lyric originally referencing Alvarez.

Instead of singing the familiar line from the 2018 hit, she substituted new versions. Many fans interpreted these as personal updates about their current relationship.

At one New York performance, she sang that Alvarez still had her back. During another concert, which coincided with his birthday, she changed the lyric again. She told the audience that the two “always find our way back.”

The subtle changes quickly spread across social media, fueling speculation that the former couple had reunited.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly addressed the reports themselves. However, the recent performances, combined with reports that Alvarez has joined Grande during portions of her tour and spent time with her family, have continued to draw attention from fans following the singer’s personal life.

While the relationship appears to be moving at a deliberate pace, those close to Grande say she is happy to have Alvarez back in her life.

For now, the pair seem focused on enjoying their renewed connection. They are not putting unnecessary pressure on where the relationship goes next.