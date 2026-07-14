Who Are the ‘Next Gen NYC’ Cast Members’ Parents? Meet the Famous Families Behind the Stars

The cast of Bravo’s “Next Gen NYC” includes the children of some of reality television’s biggest stars, Hollywood celebrities, and successful business leaders. While many viewers recognize familiar last names, the series focuses on a new generation trying to establish careers and identities of their own in New York City.

Here’s a closer look at the families behind the “Next Gen NYC” cast.

Next Gen NYC Features Four Children of ‘Real Housewives’ Stars

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Gia Giudice is the daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. Viewers first met Gia when “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiered, and she has remained part of the Bravo universe ever since. Teresa also makes appearances on “Next Gen NYC,” including an early scene in which she recognized a familiar Bravo cameraman and joked, “Hi! He’s on my show!”

Ariana Biermann is the daughter of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and the stepdaughter of former NFL player Kroy Biermann. Ariana also grew up on Bravo through “Don’t Be Tardy,” and her mother’s appearance on season 1 helped introduce Ariana’s New York apartment.

Riley Burruss is the daughter of Kandi Burruss and Russell “Block” Spencer. Todd Tucker became Riley’s stepfather after marrying Kandi. During season 1, Kandi visited Riley and offered direct financial advice, telling her to “figure out [her] finances.”

Brooks Marks is the son of Meredith Marks and Seth Marks from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Brooks continues to build his fashion career while also working alongside Meredith on several business ventures featured throughout the series.

Hollywood Parents Also Play a Role on ‘Next Gen NYC’

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Rowan Henchy is the daughter of actress and model Brooke Shields and writer, director and producer Chris Henchy. During season 2, Rowan described her close relationship with her mother.

“She’s gonna hate me for saying this, but sometimes I am my mother’s babysitter,” Rowan said. “She’s like, ‘Where are my glasses?’ I’m like, ‘They’re on your head.’ ‘Where’s my phone?’ ‘It’s in your hand.'”

She also shared how both parents have influenced her career goals.

“Right now I am pursuing a career in entertainment journalism. But at the same time, I’m in the middle of writing my first feature film. I think it comes from my father.”

Ava Dash is the daughter of music executive Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy. On the show, Ava explained her father’s business accomplishments.

“He cofounded Rock-A-Fella Records and Rocawear,” she said, adding that she even appeared in Rocawear advertising campaigns as a child.

Ava has also credited her mother’s fashion career with inspiring her own professional ambitions.

Business Leaders Shaped Several ‘Next Gen NYC’ Cast Members

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Hudson McLeroy is the son of Zaxby’s founder Zach McLeroy and Carol Ann McLeroy. While Hudson comes from one of the restaurant industry’s most successful families, Bravo describes him as finding success independently through investing.

Charlie Zakkour is the son of former banking executive Anwar Zakkour and art collector Elizabeth Williams. During season 1, Charlie discussed the pressure he felt growing up.

“I mean at a certain point, I can’t live to make him happy,” Charlie said. “And he’s rarely happy. I would get a 99 on a math test, and it’s like, ‘Yo, why did you miss that one point?’ There’s always something wrong.”

According to CNBC, Anwar built a career leading major investment banking deals, including serving in senior leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America.

Several of the Bravo Stars Come From Private Families

Not every cast member grew up with famous parents.

Emira D’Spain has said her parents worked in finance and engineering after moving the family from Dubai to Texas. She credited her mother for inspiring her beauty career, telling Elite Daily, “My mom is a beauty queen, and I’d watch her get ready.”

On season 2, Emira also opened up about supporting her family financially.

“I had this pressure that I’d put on myself where I feel the need to be successful so that my family can fall back on me,” she said.

Liam Obergfoll also comes from a non-famous family and acknowledged the contrast with some of his castmates.

“My parents are not Housewives. They’re not celebrities. But they’re successful in their own way,” he explained during season 2.

Georgia McCann has shared one of the series’ most personal family stories, revealing her parents were lawyers who founded a successful law referral business before family tragedy changed their lives. She has also spoken about losing her father at a young age and how therapy helped shape her future.

Shai Fruchter and Kendall White also come from private families outside the entertainment industry, rounding out a cast that reflects a mix of celebrity legacies and self-made success stories.