Captain Lee Posts Video for Fans Saying ‘Never Say Never’

Captain Lee Rosbach is proving that sometimes even his own words can change.

The former “Below Deck” captain surprised fans on Tuesday, July 14, by sharing a video announcement revealing that he has officially joined TikTok—despite previously insisting the platform wasn’t for him.

Lee Revealed He Joined TikTok

Filming the update from his couch with his dog by his side, Lee greeted followers with a familiar smile before acknowledging his past comments about the social media app.

“How you doing out there. Captain Lee here,” he began.

He then admitted he had once ruled out joining TikTok altogether.

“I wanted to let you guys know that you guys have always heard me say that I would never ever belong or join TikTok. But you’ve also heard me say never say never.”

Lee finished the announcement with the news many fans weren’t expecting.

“So I have joined TikTok,” he said.

The post quickly filled with supportive comments from longtime followers, many of whom still associate Lee with his decade-long run at the helm of Bravo’s “Below Deck.”

“Miss you on Below Deck! But I don’t have Tik Tok so please stay on other social media platforms,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Miss u on below deck captain Lee.”

Others praised his leadership style and memorable presence on the series.

“Miss you on Below Deck. I LOVE YOUR Words of WISDOM sooo much and your leadership is top notch. Love an AUTHENTIC person. That’s you. Thanks for sharing your life. Lots of love to you n your family,” another supporter commented.

Several fans also welcomed him to the platform with a sense of humor.

“Immediately my captain,” one person joked.

Another wrote, “So nice to see you. God bless you and your family.”

“You’re looking good Captain Lee!! Miss seeing you! Love your four legged friend!!” another fan added.

Lee Unexpectedly Left the Show

Lee became one of Bravo’s most recognizable personalities during his 10 seasons on “Below Deck,” earning a loyal fan base thanks to his no-nonsense management style and memorable one-liners.

His departure from the franchise came as a surprise not only to viewers but to Lee himself.

“That came right out of left field. I did not see that one coming at all,” he told Us Weekly back in 2023.

According to Lee, he wasn’t given a detailed explanation for the decision.

“We would like to move in a new direction,” he recalled being told. “But I mean, that’s kind of a cliche that everybody uses when they find themselves in that situation where they’re going to let somebody go. ‘I’m going to move in a new direction. We want to freshen it up a little.’ [They are] tired cliches that get overused.”

Viewers first saw Lee temporarily step away during Season 10 to deal with health issues before returning later that charter season.

Although he has since exited the series, his latest social media update shows he’s still finding new ways to stay connected with the fans who continue to support him.