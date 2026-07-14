Bunnie XO’s Surprising Jelly Roll Admission: ‘Mourning the Loss of My Marriage For At Least A Year’

Bunnie XO has been opening up about her impending divorce from country music sensation and “American Idol” mentor Jelly Roll, and she’s chosen her “Dumb Blonde” podcast to do it.

In the July 10 edition of the podcast, she discussed why she’d earlier posted a raw unfiltered podcast that she subsequently took down. She claimed that it had been her most lucrative episode to date, generating $100K in revenue before its removal, but explained she decided to remove it because she didn’t want to become defined by the split.

“But I took it down because I don’t want one of the hardest moments in my life to become a permanent headline,” she said. “I don’t want to live in that.”

She’d Known Her Marriage Was On the Rocks

During that podcast, she also made some comments that raised further questions, although it’s debatable whether she’ll answer them.

One thing she did address was her rumored romance with 24-year-old reality TV star Dylan Wolf, and the comments it engendered from those who felt she was moving ahead with her life too quickly after her decade-long marriage.

“People are like, ‘Well, she moved on so fast.’ And it’s like hold up,” she added before dropping a bombshell.

“I’ve been mourning the loss of my marriage for at least a year,” she declared.

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There’s A Lot She Hasn’t Revealed

As he continued, she admitted she was not unaware of the kind of media coverage the split would receive.

“I had visions of the news breaking,” she said, and then added, “and there is so much behind the scenes that I have not spoken on — and that I will never speak on …”

She Needs Time to Heal

She Needs Space to Heal and Move Forward

In that episode, Bunnie observed that the split has been a work in progress as she continues to process with the ever-changing emotions she’s experiencing.

And while she remained firm in her commitment to remain truthful and transparent to her “Dumb Blonde” fanbase, she also explained she needed a certain degree of privacy as well.

“But I also believe that people deserve the space to heal, to evolve and to move forward,” she said.

“That episode served a purpose for me at that time,” she added, “and it was real, it was honest, and it came from exactly where I was emotionally in that moment. But I’m not in that same place anymore.”

The Divorce ‘Was Not Mutual’

In a previous podcast that she’d removed, Bunnie confirmed reports that it was her ex who’d filed divorce papers.

“Was I blindsided? Was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration,” she said, as reported by Billboard.

“But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call?” she continued. “Absolutely. … My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce.”