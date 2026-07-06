Bunnie Xo Reveals Her Next Big Move After Jelly Roll Split

While former “American Idol” mentor Jelly Roll is moving forward after his split from Bunnie Xo, she’s embracing a fresh chapter of her own. The podcast host surprised fans over the holiday weekend by revealing her next move after her split from her husband, proving that life after their divorce is already taking an unexpected turn.

Bunnie Xo Is Going to College

On July 3, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the big news, according to Parade. In the post, Bunnie, 46, revealed that she has been accepted into Arizona State University.

Bunnie shared a screenshot of the school’s acceptance message in her stories. Over it, she wrote, “Dr. Xo, loading?”

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, did not give any details about what she plans to study in college. However, this is an exciting update just weeks after he and Jelly Roll, 41, announced they were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.

Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Divorce

On May 18, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce in Tennessee from the podcast host. In the court filing, Jelly Roll cited “irreconcilable differences.”

However, Bunnie did not confirm the news until a few weeks later. On the June 18 episode of her podcast, she said she was “so relieved” to be able to say her piece finally.

During the episode, Bunnie told her listeners, “[Jelly Roll] and I are getting a divorce. Okay, nobody cry, nobody f—ing get upset. It’s happening. We did a f—ing great job; it’ll never be replicated again, but our future is so much more important, and being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably, I think, the biggest gift that we could have given each other.”

Still Plan To Try for a Baby?

Bunnie shared some even wilder news during that episode. The romance may be over for the couple, who were married in 2016, but the duo plans on staying in each other’s lives. They even plan on trying to have a baby after the couple previously embarked on an IVF journey.

She said, “That’s my f—ing best friend, dude. Like, I love him. And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we’re still having a baby. We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered.”

Bunnie added, “We’re going to co-parent together.”

Jelly Roll Already Dating

The divorce papers were just filed, but it looks like the country music superstar is moving forward also. Bunnie actually shared on her podcast that Jelly Roll has already started dating since the split.

Bunnie stated, “Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we’re happy for him. And I’m excited to discover myself single.”

While the couple is splitting up and life will take them in different directions now, Bunnie did state she will always be in his corner.

She explained, “He has always been my best friend, and I love that man more than life itself. You guys have seen how I ride for that mofo. Even to this day, behind the scenes, your girl is still riding for that man — and I always will.”