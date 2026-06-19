Bunnie Xo Confirms She & Jelly Roll Are Having a Baby Together Amid Divorce News

Jelly Roll, the Grammy-winning musician and former “American Idol” mentor, made headlines by filing for divorce on May 18, 2026. During an appearance on “Dumb Blonde Podcast” that premiered the evening of Thursday, June 18, his wife Bunnie Xo surprisingly revealed the pair is preparing to welcome a new baby as they head towards a divorce.

Bunnie explained on the show that their relationship was “literally built on love, it’s ending with love, and we’re continuing the love because we’re having our little nugget together.”

“We’re still having a baby together, we’re gonna coparent together,” she said, before adding that Jelly, whom she calls “Jay,” is her “best friend” and the split “isn’t what you guys think this is.” The baby will be Bunnie’s first, while Jelly is already a dad to a daughter and a son from previous relationships.

Is Bunnie Xo Pregnant?

So is Bunnie Xo pregnant? No, the baby will be welcomed via the IVF which Bunnie previously opened up about in her memoir, “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.” In that book, which came out in February 2026, Bunnie wrote, “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

At the time, she revealed the couple had found a surrogate who was “willing to carry twins for us,” but on the recent podcast episode, she seemed to imply only one baby was currently in the couple’s plans.

Bunnie made sure to let fans know the breakup has nothing to do unfaithfulness, promising, “Nobody cheated on the other person.” Rather, the 46-year-old suggested the partnership simply ran its course, saying, “It’s literally just, we served our purpose for each other. And I’m excited to discover myself single. I’m so excited to live my life through a child’s eyes. Which is why this baby journey – I’m not gonna let it break me and I’m not gonna deter it.”

Bunnie also said Jelly has been “great” about the pair still having a baby together despite calling off their 10-year marriage. She didn’t reveal what stage of the IVF process the baby is in, or whether or not the surrogate is pregnant yet.

Bunnie Xo Says ‘Dream House’ Plans With Jelly Roll Will Go Forward

Bunnie revealed the baby plans aren’t the only thing that haven’t been affected by the divorce news. Her plans to move into a “dream house” she and Jelly have been building together are also moving ahead. She shared, “Jay and I have been building our dream house. We bought a compound, and we’ve been building our dream house over the past year.” She then laughed, “When I say we, I mean I.” She also called Jelly “my husband,” before revealing he also tells her, “Just do whatever you wanna do honey.” She added, “He didn’t care. He just wanted to move in, turn key, he didn’t have a problem with it.”

She revealed Jelly is giving her the compound in the divorce, calling him “sweet” for the decision. She said he’s making the gesture “because he knows how special it is to me.” She said the property has a total of three houses on it, one of which will go to “Mimi,” aka Jelly’s ex Melisa Ann Cowell, who is the mother of his son Noah.

Spilling more details, Bunnie went on, “We have a huge barn that’s being built,” before explaining the living arrangements. “Mimi’s getting the house next door, and we’re building a house – a little barn-do-minium for Hailee on the back of the property.”

Bunnie was likely referring to Hailee Clark, a Nashville-based makeup artist who is her close friend. She humorously revealed her pal needs a separate entrance because she has “so many” booty calls.