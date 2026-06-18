Jelly Roll Reveals Hospital Visit Amid Divorce From Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll is opening up about a recent health scare that briefly interrupted his tour with Post Malone.

The country star shared a candid update in a TikTok video posted on June 11, revealing that he was forced to seek medical treatment while on the road after battling a severe sinus infection.

Jelly Roll Details His Hospitalization

“So, I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Jelly Roll said in the video. “Shout out to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show.”

The “Need a Favor” singer explained that his symptoms had become difficult to manage, leaving him visibly swollen.

“I was puffy-faced,” he said, adding that doctors “gave me a bunch of steroids.”

Although the treatment helped him return to the stage, Jelly Roll admitted the illness caused him to miss part of a performance — a rare occurrence during his time touring with Post Malone.

The difficult moment was made easier by the support he received from his tourmate.

According to Jelly Roll, Post Malone checked in after learning he wasn’t feeling well and later surprised him with a thoughtful gift.

“The next night, he sends me a big flower bouquet,” Jelly Roll said, revealing a handwritten note from the fellow musician that read, “Get well soon, Mofo! Love Ya.”

The gesture left a lasting impression on the singer.

“I love you Post, when I say on stage every night that Post Malone is the nicest human in the world. I’m not making that up,” Jelly Roll said. “[He’s] the most normal dude in the world. Like I love you, Post.”

Jelly Roll and Post Malone have been touring together throughout the summer, with the pair frequently sharing behind-the-scenes moments and praising one another both onstage and online.

News Recently Broke About Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Splitting

The health update comes during a particularly challenging period for Jelly Roll personally.

Days after he shared details of his hospital visit, news surfaced that he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage.

“American Idol” artist-in-residence filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18.

The filing reportedly lists May 9 as the date of separation and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple’s separation has sparked intense public interest, prompting Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, to speak out.

“Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” she wrote in an expiring TikTok post.

“Worry bout your house – not mine,” she added.

Bailee Ann ended her message with a cryptic statement that hinted she may address the situation further in the future.

“I’m not speaking on it – yet.”

In addition, fans noticed that Jelly Roll’s Instagram bio changed. He removed Bunnie Xo’s name from his Instagram bio following the news.

For now, Jelly Roll appears focused on his health, his family and continuing the tour with the support of those closest to him.