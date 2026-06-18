Brett Eldredge May Have Hidden His Wife in Plain Sight

Brett Eldredge is now a married man. But the real story is not just that he tied the knot. It is that he may have done it earlier than fans now realize.

According to Page Six, the country star revealed he is married through an emotional Instagram post featuring two black-and-white wedding photos. One image showed Eldredge and an unnamed woman from behind in wedding attire. Another captured the couple sharing a kiss.

Brett Eldredge offered no details about his wife’s identity. He also did not reveal when the wedding took place. Instead, the announcement appeared to confirm that a major chapter of his life had unfolded entirely out of the spotlight.

“Along The Way, We Got Married”

In his Instagram announcement, Eldredge reflected on how much his life has changed in recent years.

“I met an amazing woman who truly loves me for me, way beyond the fella with a microphone”

He described her as someone who enjoys “weird barefoot dance-offs in the living room” and inspires him with her “big, beautiful heart.”

Then came the line that caught fans’ attention: “Along the way, we got married.” Brett Eldredge’s wording suggests the wedding may have happened some time ago.

He went on to explain why he had kept the relationship private, writing that some of the best things in life are those you “grow quietly in your sacred space, away from the noise.”

From “Very Optimistic” to “An Amazing Person”

The timeline makes the reveal even more interesting. In October 2022, according to People, Brett Eldredge was still talking openly about being single. He said, “I don’t have the person I [will] share my life with, exactly,” but added that he was “very open to it” and “very optimistic.”

He also spoke about how romance and holiday music often went hand in hand for him.

“When I listen to this music, it’s making me think of the most vulnerable sides of myself and what I hope I could find in somebody else.”

Fast forward to December 2025, and the picture had clearly changed. According to Page Six, Eldredge said that he had been stepping back from social media to create a “healthier balance” in his life.

In that same interview, he said he had “an amazing person” in his life. He still kept things vague. “I’m very happy and things are going great,” he said. He did not name her then either.

Brett Eldredge’s Girlfriend Clue Was Already There in 2024

During a December 2024 appearance on the “Workin’ On It with Meghan, Ryan and Daryl” podcast, Eldredge unexpectedly revealed that he was no longer single.

When Meghan Trainor said, “You’re a bachelor and everyone loves you,” Eldredge was quick to correct her.

“I got a girlfriend now. I got a girlfriend.”

Meghan Trainor sounded surprised. “You got a girlfriend?” she asked. Eldredge confirmed, “Yeah.” When Trainor suggested that it was now public knowledge, Eldredge responded, “No, it’s not.”

Trainor then said, “Should we cut this out?” to which the singer laughed and said, “I mean, I’m not going to say who or anything. But I do.”

That exchange suggests the relationship was already serious by late 2024. It also fits the fan theory that the wedding didn’t happen recently, and may have been kept private for some time.

Did “Gorgeous” Hint at the Identity of Brett Eldredge’s Wife?

In January 2025, Eldredge released the romantic single “Gorgeous.” The song paints a detailed portrait of a woman he clearly adores.

On Instagram, Eldredge called it “my new Single GORGEOUS” and said, “you’re Gorgeous:) Let. that. sink. IN.”

The song itself sounds personal. It includes lines about a woman in a “lilac dress,” a walk home, and repeated lines like, “You don’t know it but you’re gorgeous.”

Around the song’s release, Eldredge said on his website that he had taken time away, started his own label and created music that made him feel “free to embrace all different parts of myself.”

“I am so excited for this chapter of life and music.”

According to Holler, “Gorgeous” was a “rose-tinted ode” to Brett Eldredge’s “wife.” However, the singer himself did not publicly identify the song’s subject. And there was certainly no indication at that time that Eldredge was already married.

The Mystery Woman in the Lyric Video

The promotional imagery for “Gorgeous” featured a woman whose face was never fully revealed. In the song’s lyric video and related promotional material, she is largely shown from behind.

Interestingly, so is the woman in the new wedding photos.

There is no confirmation from Brett Eldredge that the woman featured in the “Gorgeous” campaign is his wife. But if they are the same person, fans may have unknowingly caught a glimpse of Eldredge’s future wife more than a year before he revealed that they were married.

Watch the “Gorgeous” lyric video here.

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Watch Brett Eldredge’s extended interview on the “Workin’ On It with Meghan, Ryan, and Daryl” podcast here. The singer’s girlfriend revelation begins at 54:54.

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