Jon Bon Jovi Celebrates 37 Years of Marriage, See Them Back in the Day

Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary this year. The happy couple tied the knot on April 29, 1989, and went on to welcome four children together.

Even after all this time, they couldn’t be more in love. In a new interview, Bon Jovi fondly reflected on the decades of wedded bliss and shared personal insights on their relationship.

Jon Bon Jovi & His Wife Dorothea Have Four Children & Two Grandkids

Getty Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bon Jovi unwind at the My VH1 Music Awards after-party on November 30, 2000.

Long-lasting, loving relationships aren’t common in Hollywood. However, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, are in it for the long haul. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary this spring and have enjoyed every moment.

“It’s 37 years now and together 46. It’s a long time!” the rockstar shared with PEOPLE.

After marrying, they went on to welcome four children: Stephanie, 33, Jesse, 31, Jake, 24, and Romeo, 22. Now, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea are grandparents. Last year, two of his sons, Jesse and Jake, welcomed children of their own. Jake Bongiovi is married to “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Although the couple will forever feel young at heart, they’ve adapted quite well to life as grandparents. While speaking to PEOPLE, the singer revealed his grandchildren will call him, “Papa Jon.”

“Papa’s a giddy, goofy grandfather,” the 64-year-old proudly declared.

Being empty nesters has been a bit challenging for Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, but they’re learning to adapt.

“No one warns you about these chapters in life because then they have their own schedules and the process and you’re no longer the boss of anything, but you get them together when you can and we have as much time whenever, wherever we can, but they’re all grown now,” the rocker told the outlet.

Dorothea Supported Her Husband Through His Medical Issues

Getty Jon Bon Jovi and wife, Dorothea, attend a benefit evening for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research on November 22, 2003.

For a singer, vocal chord issues are one of the worst medical issues that can happen. When Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal chords atrophied, he was understandably terrified. Thankfully, Dorothea stood by him during the surgery and recovery.

“They had to put in an implant, a Gore-Tex implant, outside of the cords to rebuild them, and so the process has been slower than I’d hoped for, but the progress and the process are really doing very well,” he told NPR in 2024.

Fortunately, time has been kind to Bon Jovi. In the PEOPLE interview, he noted that Dorothea gave positive feedback at a recent rehearsal.

“She said, ‘It’s so damn good that people are going to think you recorded it.’ That’s the girl who told me the truth and said, ‘It’s not good.’ So that was a nice compliment because compliments aren’t free around here,” he shared.

The Couple Feels Passionate About Giving Back

Getty Dorothea Bon Jovi and Jon Bon Jovi attend the 2026 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards on June 15, 2026.

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea know they’ve been extremely fortunate in life. That’s precisely why they want to give back. In 2006, the couple founded the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, an organization designed to combat poverty, hunger, and homelessness. Their charity won the James Beard Foundation Impact Award this year.

“Giving back was always important, but doing it through food, which we realized many, many years ago, you didn’t need a scientist to find the cure,” the singer told PEOPLE, noting that their foundation is “thriving.”

Fans wish Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea many more years of happiness and success.