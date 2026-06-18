Jennifer Lopez Makes Rare Comments About Ben Affleck Divorce: ‘There’s Nobody to Blame Here’

Jennifer Lopez recently reflected on her divorce from Ben Affleck, appearing to take some responsibility for the relationship’s breakdown.

During a recent appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, the former “American Idol” judge reflected on the effects of her highly publicized breakup with the “Argo” star.

“There comes a point where it’s all so puzzling and wrong. Where you have to sit there. After my last divorce, I just sat there,” Lopez told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “I canceled my tour, and I sat there, and I was like, ‘You need [expletive] figure yourself out.'”

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Part in Divorce From Ben Affleck

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Reflecting on her split from Affleck, Lopez acknowledged that she shared responsibility for what happened.

“[I asked], ‘What is going on with you?’ Forget about everybody else. There’s nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way,” the “Office Romance” star continued. “Not that people don’t behave in a way that’s not great. But, ‘What are you doing? What do you have going on?’ That was a turning point for me. That was a couple of years ago now.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in 2024, 20 years after they called off their first engagement.

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Healing Process

Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

In the same interview, Lopez reflected on her healing process and the life she has now. The singer admitted that the past five years have been really tough for her.

“The past 20 years, it’s been one thing. The past five years has been a tumult,” Lopez told the hosts. “And then the last two years has been kind of the healing process from that tumult where I really got to know myself, and I’m the person I am today, which is so different than the person I was even two years ago.”

Lopez added that she’s very happy with how her life has unfolded despite everything she’s been through.

“It’s crazy. And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I’ve created for myself and be really happy,” Lopez said.

As for what she’d tell her younger self, Lopez said she’d give herself more credit and show herself more love.

“You did all this. Give yourself a little [expletive] something like a little love,” the “On the Floor” singer added. “Stop looking for love in other things. And give it to yourself.”

Fans in the comments were quick to praise Lopez for her honesty. Someone commented, “I really liked that JLo was analyzing herself to see where she had gone wrong and how to improve, because a relationship involves two people and both people surely need to change.”

Another wrote, “She always has the exact words and a different vision of things that make you think about it, feel inspired in some way, and I love how she keep learning, discovering herself. And believing in herself and and all she is capable to do!”

A fan chimed in, “She sounds like such a kind and real person in spite of all the success. Genuinely nice.”