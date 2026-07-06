Gwen Stefani Celebrates Marriage to Blake Shelton, Shares Wedding Dress Photos

Gwen Stefani took to social media to share an emotional note about marrying Blake Shelton to commemorate five years since they tied the knot. She also posted photos from the day the pair got married.

Stefani, 56, wrote, “5 years married to my forever @blakeshelton gx.”

In the first photo, Stefani is seen in her wedding dress next to Shelton, who wore a black tuxedo. Behind them, “The Voice” host Carson Daly is seen officiating the wedding.

Shelton posted a heartfelt note on his own Instagram, writing: “5 years and every day is better than the last… I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!”

Daly commented on Stefani’s post: “I’ll never forget when you 2 called me to ask me to marry you- meant the world & love ya both. Who would have thought!!!”

Back in May, Shelton reflected on their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE, saying: “It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]. Some of the things that we talk about, we’re to the point in our relationship that it’s like, ‘Oh, remember what happened…’ and you realize, ‘Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!’ It’s like, how did this happen so quickly?”

In 2025, he released a song with his wife for his album “For Recreational Use Only.” However, he revealed that the tune wasn’t the only one they recorded as a collaboration.

“We live together, so we walk around the house singing these songs all the time and we have months to talk about, ‘Hey, maybe you jump on that part,'” Shelton told the magazine. “By the time we get to the studio, we’re normally really prepared.”

In the interview, he also discussed Stefani’s songwriting process, specifically with song lyrics.

“Gwen is way more particular when it comes to a lyric. I’ve never been as much of a stickler as she is. It’s really important for her to be able to see herself in the lyric that she’s singing vs. me. I’ve sung about going to prison, and there’s never really been a debate,” he said.

When they first met on “The Voice,” both of them were married. However, the couple divorced their spouses in 2015. By November of the same year, Stefani and Shelton began dating, PEOPLE reported.

Shelton told Billboard that they began to get close as they related to each other over their respective divorces. “She said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’ That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day. It went from that to checking in on each other once a week through email.”

Stefani and her ex-Gavin Rossdale were married from 2002 through 2016. They later annulled their marriage by the Catholic Church, Vanity Fair reported.

Shelton revealed his split from wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage. “This is not the future we envisioned,” the couple said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.”