Bunnie Xo Details Her DMs from Rappers, Admirers After Jelly Roll Split

Bunnie Xo is certainly feeling the love and support following her split from Jelly Roll.

The rapper and former “American Idol” mentor filed for divorce from the podcast host on May 26, with Bunnie claiming the two had an argument on Mother’s Day, which led to the separation.

The two have since spoken out about the split, with Jell Roll addressing it during a concert in June and his estranged wife going into even more detail on her Dumb Blonde podcast.

On the June 25 episode, Bunnie took a moment to share some of the DMs she’s been receiving from fans and wannabe-paramours since the split. She also responded to a false “narrative” about the divorce she says she’s seen online, while thanking women, specifically, for all their support right now.

Bunnie Xo’s DMs Are Open

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Speaking with her co-hosts, Bunnie pulled up her phone and said that, when it comes to who’s writing her messages right now, she’s “got the blue checkmarks coming in.”

“I have a few rappers that are literally in my DMs like, ‘Yo,'” she added with a laugh. “You gotta give me something more. I’m never going to respond to a, ‘Yo.'”

“A couple of guys have sent me poems,” she continued, before revealing what she’s actually looking for in their messages. “You gotta have some rizz, dude, have a little swag. That’s all I need, just a little bit of swag, and maybe I’ll respond.”

Explaining that she’s only responded to two DMs so far, Bunnie added that she’s “just not ready” yet to fully put herself back out there. “I feel like I have so much to work on with that I have nothing to offer anybody,” she added.

She then read a few more DMs from her followers.

“Hey girl, if you ever wanted to be with a man who doesn’t have any tattoos, especially none on his face, I’m here for you. If you wanna go back to someone who’s a little more hefty, like him, I’m your boy,” read one. “I accept you for who you are. I love your podcast, I have a podcast, I have two podcasts, you have one, I have two, we can be on each other’s podcasts.”

Calling messages like that a major turnoff, she told anyone coming into her DMs, “Please, don’t talk about my ex.” Bunnie added, “I’m trying to get away from him. Please, I don’t wanna hear it. Just be yourself.”

“Just be like, ‘Hey, you’re beautiful. I’m sorry you’re going through a hard time. Let me make you happy,’ or just something sweet,'” she continued. “Listen, some guy slid in my DMs about Nickelback , and he got a response. I’m easy, okay? I’m not very hard to please.”

She then shared one she called “sweet,” reading, “Are your DMs open? I’m not rich, but my heart is.”

Bunnie also said the “favorite part of my DMs right now are all the women that are there” offering her support following the split. “All the women are going to bat for me on social media, too. Thank you, I love you guys. I’m glad you can see,” she added.

Bunnie’s Prison Sentence Joke

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Another comment she made that’s been making headlines came after she read one message from a man who was about to get out of prison following a 10-year sentence.

“So listen. I don’t mind that the dude’s in prison, but for what?” she wondered. “What I don’t like is that he said, ‘Let me go out and have a time with you.’ That’s where it’s like…so you’re just expecting me to put out on a first date?”

When her co-host joked that, after 10 years behind bars, he might be looking for something more physical, Bunnie cracked, “Same.”

“I just got out of a 10-year bid too…what are we talking about?” she exclaimed, adding that she was probably going to get a phone call from her ex about the comment, before apologizing and making it clear she was just joking.

She also took a moment to address some speculation about the split she couldn’t let slide.

“I’ve seen this narrative online where people are like, ‘Bunnie was embarrassing Jelly.’ That’s why he wanted the divorce. ‘She’s not good for his PR,'” she claimed. “I’m just like, please, it’s not me, OK. It’s not me, and that’s completely false.”

As for why she’s being so open about everything now, she said that she hopes she can show other women how to get their spark back after relationship drama. “I’m here with you guys,” she insisted.