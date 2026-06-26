Rita Ora, 35, Sizzles in ‘Skimpy Bikinis’ During Dreamy Greek Getaway

Rita Ora, 35, has given her fans a glimpse at her recent vacation in Greece, which featured idyllic locations, sunny weather and heavenly-looking water. There are also quite a few cats hanging around, giving the entire getaway an even more delightful vibe. That’s not to mention the fact that the music industry star can be seen in one fabulously sleek bikini after another.

Rita ‘Sent Temperatures Soaring’ In Her Chic Swimsuit

Getty Rita Ora

On Friday, June 26, Ora hopped onto Instagram to share a post that included shots of friends, food and various kinds of creatures.

As for the singer herself, she was spotted “in skimpy bikinis during [her] sun-soaked trip to Greece,” the Daily Mail reported, while adding that the star “sent temperatures soaring” during her time on “the island, Hydra, with her former [‘The Only Way Is Essex’] pal Vas J Morgan.”

“In one photo, Rita sizzled in a brown bikini with criss-cross detailing as she soaked up the sun on a boat,” the Mail noted, adding that “[i]n another snap, the songstress rocked a red bandana and green metallic two-piece,” while “[o]ther photos showed Rita and Vas exploring the picturesque, car-free Greek island.”

In the caption of the post, Ora wrote, “Summer Diaries 🥹💫✨”

Morgan left a comment, saying, “The best time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Living ur best life 💗 love that for youuu,” someone else wrote in the comments.

Another fan added, “Rita you look really so very beautiful 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️💎✨”

“Wow!! Nice place … Enjoy queen 😍❤️,” came from someone else.

Yet another social media user popped in a message for the singer, saying, “Summer is hot and so is Rita 🥵☀️”

Rita Also Showed Fans Another Look at Her Fabulous Summer

Getty Rita Ora

Before popping up the Greece-based video, Ora also showed her fans what she’s been up to this summer in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, June 21. She added a caption, writing, “ISLE OF WHITE — SUMMER HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED💫✨”

In the photos and videos included with the post, Ora can be seen performing on stage during the 2026 Isle of Wight Festival which took place from June 18 to June 21. You can also see her showing off her smooth moves and getting up close with fans.

Be sure not to miss the last image in which the star can be seen nailing a super impressive high-kick while wearing bold white boots!

The festival was a sold-out event, “with more than 50,000 festival-goers set to enjoy good weather over the four days,” according to the BBC. “Lewis Capaldi and Wet Leg top the bill on Friday, with Calvin Harris headlining Saturday and The Cure closing proceedings on Sunday.”

The lineup also included KT Tunstall, Suzanne Vega, Alessi Rose, Two Door Cinema Club, The Twilight Sad and Rick Astley.

That’s not to mention Archerio, Ash, Joel Corry, DJ FloZee, Elvana, Good Neighbours, Rose Gray, Tom Grennan, Freddie Halkon, Hot Dub Time Machine, Maxïmo Park, Overpass, Perrie, Chloe Qisha, Tom A. Smith, Denise Van Outen and VOILÀ.

The festival also boasted Anastacia, Circa Waves, Five, David Gray, Freddie Halkon, The Kooks, The K’s, Level 42, Luvcat, Shed Seven, Starsailor, Teddy Swims, Tom A. Smith, The Last Dinner Party, Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.