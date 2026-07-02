Rita Ora Wows in String Bikini as Fans Praise ‘Stunningly Beautiful’ Figure

Singer Rita Ora, who is currently a panelist on “The Masked Singer,” recently boasted her luxurious lifestyle in a bikini.

The 35-year-old, who was previously a coach on the Australian and UK versions of “The Voice,” has been happily married to 50-year-old filmmaker and writer Taika Waititi since 2022.

As she continues to navigate married life with an in-demand career, Ora has managed to take some time out with close ones.

Rita Ora Soaks Up the Sun in Greece in Metallic Bikini

In an Instagram upload shared today, on July 2, Ora posted a carousel that showed off her sun-filled trip to Mykonos in Greece.

In the first number of slides, the “Let You Love Me” hitmaker wowed in a metallic silver snake-print string bikini top with matching bottoms. She tied her hair up and teamed her look with a bright bandana.

Ora accessorized herself with black shades, a large chunky silver necklace, an arm bracelet, and several rings while sporting short glittery nails.

While posing on a boat, the British star soaked up the sun as she enjoyed the Greek weather. Living her best life, Ora was captured singing and dancing with her friends in front of stunning landscapes. In the clip, she put on red shorts.

In another bikini snapshot, Ora sizzled in a double-patterned string top with snakeskin bottoms. She wore a black bandana and rocked numerous necklaces.

Posing on her knees on a beach towel in front of the sea, she showed off her side profile as she wore aviator sunglasses.

“Needed a soul refresh – sun, bikinis and music,” Ora wrote in her caption.

Rita’s Followers Praise Her Bikini-Clad Shots

Many of Ora’s 16 million followers took to the comments section to praise her snapshots, including some of her celebrity friends.

“Body is amazing,” fellow Albanian singer Bebe Rexha wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“The best time,” British reality star Vas J Morgan shared.

“Masterpiece of beauty,” a third person remarked.

“Hot stuff,” a fourth said.

“You look truly stunningly beautiful,” a fifth fan added.

Rita’s Fitness Regime

In a March 2026 interview with Women’s Health UK, Ora opened up about her journey with fitness and wellness.

The BRIT Award nominee recalled that she began with cardio, explaining: “I jumped on the treadmill, which I think now, looking back, it wasn’t the right thing to do… cardio is definitely not the easiest thing to befriend.”

However, she then developed a love for weight training. “My weights were always 1kg to 3kg and trying to get my body in the best shape possible. Then I realised, ‘Oh, I actually want to get strong.’ And be able to bend down and pick up a pencil and my knees be okay,” Ora continued.

In the same conversation, she informed readers that feeling good on the inside is more important to her than her “physical appearance.”

“I don’t want people to get confused with [my health journey] being about me being obsessed with my physical appearance, because I think sometimes that line gets very blurred. It’s all to do with how I feel,” she explained.