Chrissy Teigen Packs Up All 4 Kids to Join John Legend on European Tour in Adorable Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are making the most of summer break, and they’re doing it together.

Instead of staying home while Legend travels across Europe for his latest tour, Teigen has packed up the couple’s four children to join him on the road. Yep, their summer vacation is doubling as a family tour stop, giving the kids a chance to explore new places while cheering on their dad.

Fans probably know Legend from his time as a coach on “The Voice,” where he appeared during Seasons 16-22, 24-25, 27, and 29. As previously reported, he won’t be back for the upcoming Season 30 because of his European tour schedule.

On Thursday, July 2, Teigen shared a series of adorable travel photos on Instagram as the family arrived in Rome, the first stop on what appears to be an unforgettable summer adventure. Legend is scheduled to perform later that evening at Rome’s Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, making the Italian city the first of 11 tour stops Teigen referenced in her post.

Chrissy Teigen Gave Fans a Peek at the Family’s First Tour Stop

Teigen’s Instagram post (seen above) documented everything from the airport to the flight, offering fans a look at what traveling with four kids really looks like.

She captioned the post:

“It’s summer tour time 🤍 city 1/11- rome!”

The first photo featured Teigen smiling for a selfie while little Wren happily played with a toy car on the plane tray table. Other snapshots showed her carrying Wren through the airport, walking hand in hand with Wren and Esti, and spending time with Esti during the flight.

The carousel also included a sweet video of Teigen riding a moving walkway with her two youngest children, with one pointing out that it looked like a road. Another photo captured Luna and Miles sitting with Wren and Esti while waiting at the airport.

Honestly, it’s easy to see why fans loved the post. Instead of polished family portraits, Teigen shared everyday travel moments that felt genuine, fun, and full of excitement as the family kicked off their European summer together.

According to the caption, Rome is just the beginning. With “city 1/11” leading the way, it seems like Teigen and the kids will be following Legend throughout much of his European tour.

Getty Luna Simone Stephens, Wren Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Esti Maxine Stephens, and Miles Theodore Stephens attend ‘Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Dance!’ in 2025

As expected, Teigen’s followers quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes for the family.

Some simply wished them a safe trip:

“Enjoy ❤️❤️❤️”

“Travel safe. Enjoy 🙏🫶🏻👩🏼”

Others couldn’t get over how adorable the family looked together.

“Cuties 🤩✨”

“Amazingly perfect!!!❤️❤️”

One fan even jokingly volunteered to help out during the trip.

“Such an adorable and seemingly grounded family – I’m a retired school educator if you need a teacher-nanny!!”

Let’s be real, traveling internationally with four young children is no small feat, so it’s no surprise fans were impressed to see how smoothly the family appeared to be handling the journey.

Some commenters imagined what it would be like to unexpectedly run into Teigen while traveling.

“I couldn’t imagine standing around waiting for my luggage, only to see that you are too. That’s a dream arrival in any city! 😍”

Another added:

“They way I would FAINT to see Chrissy in the airport. And then run to ask to be friends ❤️”

Fans across Europe also welcomed the family ahead of future tour stops.

“See u on sunday in Lucca 😍😍😍😍😍”

“Welcome to Europe!! Switzerland here is also beautiful 🤩🤗🇨🇭☀️🍦🐶”

Friends joined in as well. Journalist Yashar Ali commented:

“Rascals on the road 😍.”

Meanwhile, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge wrote:

“Beautiful family. Have so much fun 🇮🇹”

With 10 more cities still ahead, it seems like fans can probably expect plenty more family updates over the coming weeks. Between sightseeing, time together, and supporting John Legend on stage, the tour is shaping up to be a memorable summer for the entire family.