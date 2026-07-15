John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, & Kids Explore Rich European Cultural Sites – Photos

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are ensuring their children fully experience the rich cultural sites that Europe has to offer.

As their international trip continues, they’ve most recently spent time in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. All three countries are steeped in history and feature many sites to see and things to do. As they create lifetime memories, the children are learning quite a bit as well.

Check out the latest family photos and see what the family is up to overseas.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Kids on an Epic Summer Adventure

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s children are having the ultimate summer vacation. The couple are parents to Luna, 10, Miles, 8, Esti, 3, and Wren, 3.

Right now, “The Voice” coach John Legend is wrapping up his European tour. While there are just a few performances left, the singer and his family are having a trip of a lifetime when he isn’t on stage.

“Ghent / Montreux / Rotterdam,” Chrissy Teigen captioned a recent Instagram post, revealing the family’s latest adventures through the continent. “800 year old castles, pancake cruises, fried chicken and ping pong, glow in the dark golf but for the record my kids still think I never do annnnnyything.”

While Teigen captured many photos of the children enjoying themselves, she also attached a few sweet images of the entire family posing together.

Next, a trip to Denmark was in order.

“TIVOLI GARDENS – Copenhagen : what a marvelous place!! Putting into my top 10 places in the world 🤍 100% would return just to nap in the grass,” Teigen captioned a follow-up post. The family loved riding the chair swing and eating ice cream together.

Fans gushed over the sweet photos, inviting the family to return and experience more that Denmark has to offer.

“Come during the Winter as it’s the most magical Christmas Land in the whole entire universe. 🎄🎅🏽🤶🏽🎄” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Tivoli is pure Copenhagen magic 🎠✨ If you’re looking for more adventure, we’d love to welcome you at The Maritime Museum of Denmark 🌊 Short trip from Copenhagen – with ships, stories, architecture and plenty for little explorers too ⚓️” the museum’s official Instagram account added.

“So happy to see you are in Copenhagen. I hope you enjoy our beautiful city. You are all very welcome here,” a fan sweetly wrote.

‘The Voice’ Coach Sadly Sits Out Season 30

As John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy Europe with their family, it ultimately means that the singer won’t be part of “The Voice” season 30. While his fans feel disappointed by the news, they understand. John Legend has contributed so much to the series and deserves the chance to focus on his own music career and time with his family.

But even so, there is plenty for fans to look forward to. This year’s coaches include the return of Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. This year, Queen Latifah and Riley Green are also getting their red chairs.

Fans can catch “The Voice” season 30 premiere on Monday, September 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.