Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris ‘Wins Over Fans’ with Cover of Beloved ’90s Song — See Her Perform

While Paris Jackson will always be known as the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, she’s also made a name for herself as a gifted singer and songwriter.

Having released her own music and performed on tours, she’s just thrilled fans by covering a beloved song from Blind Melon, 1992’s “No Rain.”

Paris’ Performance Led to a Comparison to Alanis Morissette

Getty Paris Jackson

“Paris Jackson’s ‘No Rain’ cover wins over fans,” Parade reported on Wednesday, July 15, while noting that as “[t]he daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe,” Paris “grew up in the public eye but has steadily built a reputation as a talented musician with a voice and style rooted in alternative rock and indie music.”

“Her recent live cover of Blind Melon’s ‘No Rain’ showcases Jackson’s own musicianship, with fans applauding her ‘clean’ voice and comparing her performance to the likes of Alanis Morissette,” Parade added.

You can see that for yourself thanks to “a social media video shared from Jackson’s July 13 show at the Fillmore Detroit,” in which she “can be seen singing a soulful rendition of Blind Melon’s 1992 alternative rock anthem,” per Parade.

Paris Has Opened Up About Her Music

Getty Paris Jackson

If you liked what you heard above from Paris, then you might be interested in the rest of her music career.

“Her debut as a solo artist, the alternative-folk album, wilted, soared to No. 1 on the iTunes U.S. Alternative Albums Chart,” Vogue Hong Kong pointed out this past March. “She followed with the lost EP and a series of singles, touring across North America alongside celebrated rock bands. Now, her latest, brooding single, zombies in love, offers a glimpse of what’s next—an evocative preview of the next chapter set to unfold before year’s end.”

While talking to Paris, Vogue Hong Kong asked, “Can you tell me about how you discovered your love for performing and creating music?”

“I’ve always loved creating music, but sort of suppressed it as just a hobby for a long time because I was afraid,” she said. “I started to gain more confidence when I started performing in a folk-duo in my early 20s, and as time went on and the duo broke up, I learned how to have the confidence to do it on my own.”

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Vogue Hong Kong also asked, “Can you describe your songwriting process?”

“My process changes depending on who I’m writing with, but if I’m writing alone, I usually wait until I get a one-liner that feels like a good topic or lyric, then I find the chord progression, the melody, and the rest of the lyrics come on their own,” Paris explained. “If I’m writing alone, and the process takes more than an hour, and the song isn’t finished, I usually bail on it entirely. I guess I’m impatient.”

“How do you let yourself be raw and free in your music?” Vogue Hong Kong also asked the star.

Paris admitted, “I don’t know any other way to be than to be raw and honest. Otherwise, what’s the point? Who would I even be writing to or for?”