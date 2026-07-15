Cardi B To Close Out the ‘Create & Cultivate Festival 2026’

Multi-platinum rapper and beauty mogul Cardi B is taking her corporate power moves to the West Coast, headlining the Create & Cultivate Festival. The Bronx-born superstar is officially scheduled to close out the two-day gathering with a major performance at 7:30 p.m. PT, Sept. 20, in Downtown Los Angeles.

As a celebration of female entrepreneurship, the high-profile summit marks a monumental collision of entertainment and commerce.

Before hitting the stage in California, Cardi B will dominate the desert, performing at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 18 and 19. Her swift transition from a massive Vegas arena straight to a corporate-backed business summit underscores her unique ability to effortlessly merge street credibility with elite business acumen.

Why Is the Create & Cultivate Festival Redefining Women’s Business Events?

The massive, immersive conference is designed to assemble over 4,000 founders, C-suite executives, and digital creators to network, share strategies, and celebrate career growth. Curated specifically for female innovators, the two-day itinerary features intensive mentorship sessions, hands-on masterclasses, and keynote speeches from globally recognized entrepreneurs.

SKIMS co-founder Emma Grede and “Hot Mess” podcast host Alix Earle are slated to lead this year’s stellar speaker lineup.

“Create & Cultivate has always been about giving ambitious women access to the people, conversations and opportunities that move careers and businesses forward,” said Marina Middleton, CEO of Create & Cultivate, in an official press statement. “This year’s Festival brings together some of the biggest names shaping business and culture today”.

For ambitious attendees looking to rub shoulders with these industry giants, General Admission tickets are priced at $415. High-powered professionals looking for curated 1:1 networking, exclusive lounge entry, and premium gift bags can secure VIP passes for $715.

How Does Cardi B Bolster Her Corporate Portfolio?

While Cardi B has permanently cemented her status as a music icon with chart-topping hits like “WAP” and “I Like It,” her financial ambitions stretch far beyond the recording studio. The Grammy winner has continuously leveraged her cultural influence to secure million-dollar deals, successfully expanding her corporate portfolio through a series of highly lucrative beauty, fashion, and lifestyle partnerships.

Her latest commercial empire expansion was announced in March and launched in April– Grow-Good Beauty line. Driven by her personal haircare journey, the venture quickly captured massive market share and established her as a major force in the beauty space.

By consistently transforming her massive social media presence into tangible consumer demand, Cardi has proven that her business instincts are just as sharp as her lyrical flow.

Her headlining slot at the Create & Cultivate Festival highlights her relentless work ethic and ever-expanding corporate portfolio.

What Can Aspiring Founders Learn From Grow-Good Beauty?

The meteoric rise of Cardi B’s Grow-Good Beauty brand provides an educational masterclass for young founders looking to scale their own startups. Rather than relying solely on traditional advertising, Cardi B authentically documented her very real hair struggles online to build deep, foundational trust with millions of potential consumers before ever shipping a product.

This community-first brand strategy is precisely what the Create & Cultivate Festival aims to teach the next generation of female business owners. Attendees will gain direct insight into how modern moguls navigate the complex landscapes of retail distribution, manufacturing, and intellectual property.

As the business world prepares to descend upon Los Angeles this September, Cardi B’s presence is a reminder of what is possible when creative vision is paired with serious business discipline.

Whether through music or Grow-Good Beauty, she continues to break down traditional barriers, showing 4,000 corporate phenoms exactly what it looks like to call the shots on your own terms.