Kenny Martin Reveals the Surprising ‘Voice of Reason’ at ‘In the City’ Reunion

Kenny Martin shared an update on the “In the City” reunion—and which star from the Bravo reality show was the “voice of reason” while taping the Season 1 wrap-up.

During a July 14 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Martin revealed that it was Kyle Cooke who backed him and his girlfriend Whitney Fransway when they were in the hot seat.

“I have to say, Kyle,” Martin shared. “Unfortunately. [My best friend] Gavin [Moseley] was there. He didn’t say a whole lot. I think Kyle was the only one that was like a voice of reason.”

On “In the City,” Cooke spread a rumor that Martin was questioning his connection with Fransway. Cooke was also dealing with his separation from his wife Amanda Batula, and had several meltdowns during the season. In March, Batula revealed she was in a relationship with their “Summer House” co-star West Wilson.

Kenny Martin & Whitney Fransway Shared More Tidbits About the Reunion

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On “Watch What Happens Live,” Martin and Fransway shared other teases about the two-part reunion, which debuts July 21 on Bravo.

Fransway noted that co-star Danielle Olivera was the best-dressed at the reunion, which is interesting considering one of her outfits on the show caused a major cast debate.

The duo also shared that Lindsay Hubbard and Georgina Ferzli became the “most activated” during the reunion, most likely while rehashing prior Fransway’s comment that they often pulled “the single mom card.”

Fransway also noted that she was the “most emotional” at the reunion and that she and Martin were in the hot seat more than anyone else from the cast—even more so than Batula and Cooke.

“Easily,” Martin noted.

“In The City” also features Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, and Katie Arundel as they navigate relationships, careers and parenthood in New York City.

Bravo Released the ‘In the City’ Trailer

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Bravo previously released the trailer for “In the City.” In the teaser, Olivera is seen defending a white-looking dress she wore to a Najor and Barber’s wedding. In addition, Fransway appears in tears as two co-stars seemingly call her out. Cooke and Batula’s split is also referenced, with Batula claiming Cooke cheated on her during their marriage. Hubbard also quips that Batula was giving Wilson different “eyes’ than she gave her husband of four years.

Ahead of the reunion taping, Olivera told BravoTV.com she expected things to get heated as the cast rehashed their first season of the show.

“I think that there’s gonna be a lot more clarifying questions,“ she predicted. “And I think people are gonna want to know the latest with Amanda and West. … I hope that, as ugly as a reunion can get or truthful as it can get, we still come away with it with genuine love for each other,” she added.

“I feel like with the reunion, it’s always important to put it all out there,” the “In the City” star added. “If you have a feeling, put it all out there.”