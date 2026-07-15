The ESPYS 2026 Schedule: Where to Watch Tonight

One of the biggest nights on the sports calendar has arrived. The 2026 ESPYS will honor the year’s top athletes, unforgettable performances, and championship moments while bringing together stars from the worlds of sports, music, film, and television. Whether you’re planning to watch the entire show or just want to catch the red carpet and pre-show coverage, here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s ESPYS schedule and where to watch every part of the event.

What Time Are the ESPYS on Tonight?

It’s time to celebrate sports. The ESPYS 2026 will air on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The night will feature an elite lineup of athletes and the brightest Hollywood stars joining forces with ESPN to commemorate the past year in sports.

How to Stream the 2026 ESPYS

Don’t have cable? No worries, you can still stream and watch tonight’s ESPYS live.

The ESPYS will stream live on the ESPN App in tandem with ABC airings across time zones. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

Who Is Hosting The 2026 ESPYS?

It’s going to be a fun night for the sports world. The awards show will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Hosting the 2026 festivities will be comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernández. He will definitely be bringing the laughs tonight.

Who’s Performing at the ESPYS 2026?

While the star-studded ceremony is all about celebrating major sports achievements, revisiting some unforgettable moments, and bringing together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars, it is all about making it a fun evening for everyone.

To do that, the night will also feature special musical performances. Taking the stage tonight to perform are:

Hip-hop royalty De La Soul

Critically acclaimed rapper Ghostface Killah

The legend Slick Rick

Global baseball phenomenon the Savannah Bananas.

The ESPYS Red Carpet Show

Before the awards are handed out tonight on ABC, we will get to see these sports stars and celebrities walk the red carpet.

“The ESPYS Red Carpet Show presented by TJ Maxx” is back and will be hosted by Samantha Rivera, Harry Lyles Jr., Monica McNutt, and Kimberly Martin. Will Reeve will also be contributing as a reporter.

To watch this event, you can stream it live starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as in the ESPN App.

In addition to the red carpet show, Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson will be hosting “SportsCenter” live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and “The ESPYS Preview Show Presented by Capital One” live at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. We will also see “Good Morning America’s” Will Reeve contributing as a reporter to all ESPN pre-show programming.

The ESPYS 2026 air tonight on ABC at 8/7c, with a special live stream available on the ESPN App. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.