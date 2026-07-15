Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke React to Fans Wanting Them Back Together

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have rebuilt their friendship following their highly publicized breakup, but the “Summer House” exes are not planning to rekindle their romance.

In separate interviews with Us Weekly, Hubbard and Radke discussed how their relationship has changed since they found closure and moved beyond the tension surrounding the end of their engagement.

Their renewed friendship has encouraged some fans to call for the former couple to give their relationship another chance. Although Radke appreciates the support, he believes they work better as friends.

“I do believe we’re better off as friends,” Radke told Us Weekly.

Hubbard shared a similar perspective. She enjoys spending time with Radke again but does not view their recent interactions as signs of a romantic reunion.

“We’ve moved on,” Hubbard said.

Lindsay Hubbard Says a Long-Awaited Conversation Helped Them Find Closure

Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023, only weeks before their planned wedding.

The former couple continued appearing together on “Summer House,” but unresolved emotions created tension as they navigated their breakup in front of cameras.

Hubbard told Us Weekly that their friendship began improving after they finally had a direct conversation about the end of their relationship during a recent season of the Bravo series.

The discussion gave both reality stars an opportunity to address feelings they had not fully explored after their engagement ended.

Hubbard described the conversation as overdue and said neither of them realized how much they needed it.

The “Summer House” star later told Andy Cohen during the Season 10 reunion that she and Radke had reached a friendlier place.

Their connection continued improving as the cast dealt with changes involving other friendships and relationships.

Hubbard said she and Radke began joking together again and revisiting the inside jokes they developed during their years of friendship.

She also appeared on Radke’s “More Life” podcast and returned to his alcohol-free bar and café, Soft Bar.

“God bless Carl, love the guy as a friend,” Hubbard told Us Weekly while reflecting on how much time had passed since their breakup.

Carl Radke Calls Fans’ Support “Flattering” but Prefers Friendship

Radke understands why some “Summer House” viewers continue rooting for him and Hubbard.

The reality star acknowledged that he and his former fiancée still share chemistry and enjoy working together on brand projects. However, he does not believe those qualities mean they should resume their romantic relationship.

Radke called the fan response “flattering” but joked that viewers also witnessed the challenges they faced as a couple.

“You guys saw how we were before, right?” he said.

Radke also accepted responsibility for his role in their breakup and said friendship currently provides the healthiest path forward.

The former couple now spends time together in group settings and appears comfortable supporting each other’s lives outside their past relationship.

At a recent birthday celebration, Hubbard trusted Radke to hold her daughter, Gemma, while she took a short break.

Hubbard said she viewed the interaction as a sweet moment between friends rather than evidence of a possible reconciliation.

She also acknowledged that photos featuring Radke often inspire fans to encourage them to reunite.

Despite the continued speculation, both “Summer House” stars appear content with their current relationship.

Their romantic chapter may have ended, but the closure they found allowed them to rebuild the friendship they shared before they became a couple.