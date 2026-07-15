Beartooth Singer Caleb Shomo and Wife Fleur File for Divorce After 14 Years

Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo and his wife, Fleur Shomo, are ending their marriage after nearly 14 years.

Page Six reported that the former couple recently filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. Caleb and Fleur married in 2012 and publicly discussed the end of their relationship earlier this year.

The divorce filing comes two months after Caleb publicly shared that he is gay. The musician addressed speculation surrounding his personal life in a May Instagram statement and explained that he wanted to speak openly before the public discussion affected the people closest to him.

“I am a proudly gay man,” Caleb wrote.

The singer said he had spent considerable time understanding and accepting his sexuality before sharing that part of his life publicly.

Caleb Shomo Opened Up About His Personal Journey

In his coming-out statement, Caleb reflected on how his experiences influenced the music he created throughout his career with Beartooth.

The singer explained that the band’s earlier albums explored subjects including his religious upbringing, depression, self-criticism and feelings of hopelessness.

Although Caleb expressed gratitude for the music he created during those periods, he acknowledged that he had avoided confronting some deeper parts of himself.

Caleb later discussed the conversation he had with Fleur during a June appearance on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan’s “Disrespectfully” podcast.

The musician recalled repeatedly trying to find the courage to speak honestly about his feelings. He eventually decided he could no longer keep that part of himself private.

“It’s f—ing time,” Caleb remembered telling himself before beginning the conversation.

He then spoke with Fleur about his feelings toward men and acknowledged that he had never allowed himself to explore his sexuality.

Caleb described the discussion as the beginning of a longer process for the former couple.

Fleur Shomo Shared Support Following Caleb’s Announcement

Fleur addressed the end of their marriage in an Instagram statement following Caleb’s announcement.

Rather than focusing on the circumstances surrounding their separation, Fleur celebrated the years they shared and described their marriage as a relationship filled with love, adventure and happiness.

“Our story was a good one,” Fleur wrote. “And now it’s done.”

She also emphasized that only she and Caleb could fully understand their relationship and the love they shared throughout their marriage.

Fleur acknowledged the emotional difficulty of moving forward and said she already missed both the marriage and her husband.

Despite her grief, she encouraged fans to continue supporting Caleb.

Fleur also shared a hopeful message for other people experiencing major changes in their relationships. She said she planned to focus on the parts of her life she could control while working toward her personal goals.

The former couple has continued discussing the transition with respect for each other while maintaining boundaries around the private details of their marriage.

Neither Caleb nor Fleur has publicly shared additional information about the reported divorce filing.

Caleb continues performing as the lead vocalist of Beartooth, which he formed in 2012. The musician has frequently used the band’s music to explore personal experiences and different stages of his life.

The divorce filing marks a new chapter for Caleb and Fleur following nearly 14 years of marriage.