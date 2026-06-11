‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Dayna Kathan Shares Personal Pride Announcement After Years of Self-Discovery

Former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Dayna Kathan is celebrating Pride Month by sharing a personal update with fans.

On June 8, the podcast host and former Bravo star posted a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by a message about her journey.

“Shout out to my fellow late in life lesbians!! HAPPY PRIDE!!! 🧡🤍🩷,” Kathan wrote.

The photos showed Kathan wearing a black tank top featuring the word “gay” across the front while spending time with friends. The images included snapshots from a bar outing, sitting on a stoop, and posing against a grass wall.

The post quickly drew support from several of her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmates.

Ariana Madix commented, “ilysm!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Katie Maloney, who currently co-hosts the “Disrespectfully” podcast with Kathan, wrote, “My favorite lesbian! I love you so much!!!!!”

Scheana Shay also shared her support, commenting, “Ilyyyyyyyy,” alongside a Pride flag emoji.

Dayna Kathan Previously Came Out as Bisexual on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While Kathan’s latest announcement marks a new chapter in her journey, viewers of “Vanderpump Rules” may remember that she first spoke publicly about her sexuality during season 8.

Kathan joined the Bravo series in 2020 and opened up during a conversation with Madix, who also identifies as bisexual.

“That was my first LA Pride ever though… but then I also came out as bi,” Kathan said during an episode filmed in 2019 and aired in 2020. “I just feel so much lighter now that that’s out there.”

In a confessional interview, she reflected on recognizing her feelings at a young age.

“I think that I knew in middle school that I was different. I just remember noticing both genders,” she said.

Madix also discussed her own experience during the episode.

“Before I would be at Pride with my friends and I’d be like, ‘This feels weird. Why am I like in the closet at Pride every year?’” she shared.

Kathan later told People that she enjoyed being part of the evolving cast dynamic during her time on the Bravo series.

“I feel like there are some moments where we all hate each other and moments where we all really love each other and between us and the OGs, the mixture of adding us into that is interesting,” she said in January 2020. “It blends well … and I just think it’s probably a fresh take.”

The ‘Disrespectfully’ Host Gets Candid About Her Journey

A few days after her Instagram post, Kathan shared additional thoughts about her experience in an Instagram Story.

“My journey with queerness wasn’t linear,” she wrote, “and at times very scary and confusing.”

Kathan acknowledged that the process took time and personal growth.

She explained that she had to “unpack A LOT of s–t to get to this point” before encouraging others who may be navigating similar experiences.

“You will get there,” she wrote. “and it’s pretty fab on the other side.”

The message resonated with many followers, particularly during Pride Month, as Kathan reflected on a journey that has unfolded publicly and privately over several years.