James Kennedy Confirms Relationship & Baby News After Weeks of Rumors

After weeks of speculation, James Kennedy is officially setting the record straight.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum has confirmed that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jordan Meyers.

The announcement marks the first time Kennedy has publicly addressed both the pregnancy rumors and his relationship with the North Carolina native.

Kennedy Confirms the Rumors

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Kennedy, 34, revealed that he and Meyers, 23, intentionally kept their romance private while building their relationship away from the spotlight.

“We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together,” Kennedy said. “We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly. We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.”

According to the couple, Meyers is currently four months pregnant.

The soon-to-be mom opened up about how their romance began, revealing that there was an immediate connection between them.

“The second I met James, we instantly felt such a strong spark between us,” Meyers said.

Their relationship first started online before eventually turning into something much more serious.

“We initially connected on Instagram and then met in person at one of his shows,” she explained. “I’m from North Carolina, so I went to visit James for what was supposed to be ‘three days,’ which has now turned into eight months together.”

The Couple Is Looking Forward to Becoming Parents

Meyers said the past several months have been filled with excitement as they prepare for parenthood.

“Watching our love grow and preparing to become parents together has been the most incredible experience,” she added.

Kennedy said the couple felt now was the right time to share the news publicly as they prepare for a major new chapter in their lives.

“As we prepare for this next chapter, it felt like the right moment to share it more widely,” he said. “This is an incredibly special and meaningful time for us, and we feel deeply grateful to be stepping into this new chapter surrounded by love and support from our family and friends.”

The reality star also reflected on how becoming a father has already impacted him.

“It’s been a grounding and exciting part of our lives, and we’re looking forward to everything ahead,” Kennedy shared. “As we get ready to welcome our baby, we’re focused on embracing all of the joy, growth, and change that comes with becoming parents.”

Meyers echoed that excitement while looking ahead to their growing family.

“I’m so excited for all the beautiful memories still to come — we are already so in love with our little one!” she said.

The announcement comes several months after Kennedy’s split from Ally Lewber.

The pair dated from January 2022 until January 2025 before ending their relationship.

Earlier this year, Lewber reacted to online rumors that Kennedy was expecting a child, admitting she was surprised by the reports.

“My first thought was just shocked, because I didn’t know…I mean, I saw that picture, but I didn’t know he had a girlfriend,” Lewber said. “And then also, I was like, ‘Whoa.’ But I really was also shocked that I actually was like, ‘Okay.’ And then didn’t really care.”

Now, Kennedy and Meyers are moving forward together as they prepare to welcome their first child and begin their journey into parenthood.