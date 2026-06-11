‘Big Brother 27’ Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend! See the Sweet Photos

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother 27” star Jimmy Heagerty. He’s engaged!

The former houseguest got down on one knee recently and shared a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram on June 11 to prove it.

Jimmy Heagerty Proposes to Longtime Boyfriend Sean Horne

Heagerty, 26, shared a handful of sweet pictures on Instagram of his engagement to longtime beau Sean Horne, a veterinarian, in Boston.

In the caption, he quoted an excerpt from novel “The Song of Achilles”:

“I would recognize you in total darkness, were you mute and I deaf. I would recognize you in another lifetime entirely, in different bodies, different times. And I would love you in all of this, until the very last star in the sky burnt out into oblivion.”

In a preseason interview, Heagerty said outside of “Big Brother,” he plays tennis and coaches, and hangs out with his animals and his long-term boyfriend Sean.

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‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Congratulate Jimmy Heagerty on Engagement

CBS Jimmy Heagerty

A slew of “Big Brother” houseguests from the Sarasota, Florida, native’s season and beyond shared their well wishes for the newly engaged couple.

“See I can be trusted with secrets! 😜 Congratulations Sean and Jimmy!! Love you! 🥰,” Kelly Jorgensen wrote.

“FINALLY I CAN FREAK OUT PUBLICLY! Congrats to you both 💛 these pictures came out BEAUTIFULLY 💛,” said Morgan Pope.

“So happy for y’all 🥲👏,” wrote Zach Cornell.

Chelsie Baham said, “omg not me crying. congrats 🥹❤️.”

Leah Peters wrote, “STOP NOW 🥹😭 CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. 🥹🥹🥹💖.”

“Congrats Jimmy! 💍,” said Xavier Prather.

Rachel Reilly said, “Congratulations 😍.”

Taylor Hale wrote, “Congratulations!!!”

Other “Big Brother” stars, like Derek Frazier, Hisam Goueli, Katherine Woodman, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, and Paul Abrahamian, to name a few, shared their congratulations as well.

Jimmy Heagerty on ‘Big Brother’ Season 27

CBS Jimmy Heagerty

Heagerty wasted little time making himself a factor on “Big Brother 27.”

During the season’s opening weeks, he was a member of multiple alliances, including the Heavy Hitters, Triple Threat and Triplets.

Rather than staying under the radar, Heagerty was often involved in strategic conversations and helped shape many of the house’s early plans.

His biggest moment came in week 2 when he won Head of Household. The week turned into one of the season’s most twisty stretches, with several different houseguests touching the block before the dust finally settled.

CBS Jimmy Heagerty

Throughout his time in the house, Heagerty remained closely aligned with Morgan Pope and maintained working relationships with several other players.

However, the alliances that helped him gain footing early in the game became less stable.

By the fourth week, Heagerty’s position had become increasingly shaky. He was nominated during ally Mickey Lee’s Head of Household reign and found himself fighting to survive.

Despite entering the season with strong connections and an HOH win on his résumé, Heagerty was unable to regain momentum. His game came to an end on day 31 when he was evicted in a 9 to1 vote, making him the fourth houseguest sent home and the final pre-jury eviction of the season.