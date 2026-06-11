Hunter McGrady & Tunde Oyeneyin Radiate On Sports Illustrated Swim Runway

Skin was definitely in at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show during Miami Swim Week, and the models did not disappoint. Standout moments include Hunter McGrady and Tunde Oyeneyin, who embodied the modern SI Swim aesthetic— confident, powerful, and radiant.

Their looks leaned into skin-first beauty, with Vaseline’s signature shimmer elevating each pose under the lights during the highly anticipated SI Swimsuit show, a spokesperson shared with EntertainmentNOW!.

McGrady, an internationally recognized plus-size model, designer, and body-positivity advocate, joined forces with Oyeneyin, a globally renowned Peloton cycling instructor, Nike athlete, and founder of the S.P.E.A.K. resilience movement.

The event, which took over the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week, showcased an evolving iconic franchise. Backstage, artists relied on the brand’s new Glazed & Glisten gel oils to deliver a hydrated, radiant finish on the runway.

Streaming on Hulu for the first time, the production expanded the runway’s global reach, turning an exclusive invitation into an accessible virtual experience.

Which Celebrities Dominated the W South Beach Runway?

Pop superstar Lizzo completely electrified the crowd at Miami Swim Week, taking the stage to perform live while rocking a glowing, vibrant blue one-piece from her own Yitty brand line. Multi-hyphenate star Tiffany Haddish also made a surprise appearance, strutting down the runway while Lizzo performed. Meanwhile, internet personality Alix Earle and Olympic rugby breakout star Ilona Maher brought distinct energy to the catwalk, proving that the modern SI Swimsuit show is fundamentally about power and self-assurance.

Reality television veteran Bethenny Frankel, 55, also stole the spotlight during her second consecutive appearance. Walking out in a classic black bikini with loose beachy waves, Frankel showed off her fit figure, earning viral praise online from enthusiastic fans who celebrated her runway confidence.

The seamless blending of high-fashion sportswear and accessible, skin-first beauty routines defined the night at the W South Beach. Models utilized the Glazed & Glisten options to elevate their presence under production lenses, creating a polished look that popped beautifully during the digital stream.

The integration of skincare into fashion runways represents the next evolution of retail entertainment at Miami Swim Week. By serving as the official body oil sponsor, the brand demonstrated the product’s true efficacy. The Glazed & Glisten application showcased skin health under intense heat. Attendees at W South Beach witnessed the immediate impact of the lightweight formulas, which enhanced the natural dimensions of their skin.

It ensured fans watching the SI Swimsuit show on Hulu could replicate the runway looks using these Glazed & Glisten products.

Future of Miami Swim Week

The massive digital response to the SI Swimsuit show proves that consumer taste for body-positive representation remains exceptionally high. By grounding the SI Swimsuit show in authenticity, organizers successfully turned a print legacy into a streaming phenomenon.

The milestone at Miami Swim Week will heavily influence upcoming industry trends, cementing the vibrant energy at the W South Beach at the absolute forefront of contemporary pop culture as the legendary franchise continues to rewrite the rules of runway body standards.

The fashion show aired June 9 on HULU.

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