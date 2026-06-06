A Soulful Family Affair: Durand Bernarr Remakes Earth, Wind & Fire Classic

To launch its highly anticipated yearly celebration of Black musical excellence, Amazon Music has partnered with a premier visionary force to release a stunning new exclusive cover track.

The mega streaming platform dropped a reimagined, funk-fueled version of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1981 iconic hit, “Let’s Groove,” performed by the powerhouse creator Durand Bernarr.

On June 5, Bernarr blessed fans with the banger for the streaming giant’s seasonal programming celebrating Black Music Month.

Eager listeners can stream the fresh Amazon Music Original track right now through the service’s mobile apps.

The dynamic production marks a full-circle moment for the independent star, who injected his signature style into the beloved dance-floor anthem. Bernarr took an opportunity to turn the funk up on a track close to his own heart during Black Music Month.

The illustrious vocalist has an intimate familial bond with the legendary funk pioneers, lending a deeply rooted sense of heritage and nostalgia to “Let’s Groove.”

A Deep Personal Connection to Earth, Wind & Fire

Growing up with direct access to legendary innovators heavily influenced Bernarr’s artistic development and vocal delivery.

“Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” the singer shared with Entertainment Now! highlighting the launch of Black Music Month.

“My father worked closely with the band for years, so these songs weren’t just records in our house—they were part of the soundtrack of my upbringing.”

That connection allowed the talented progressive R&B artist to approach the arrangement with total confidence.

Bernarr structured the exclusive cover track to radiate the same unbridled joy as the original, while adapting it to match his vocal dexterity.

“Getting the opportunity to reimagine ‘Let’s Groove’ for Amazon Music during Black Music Month felt incredibly special,” Bernarr explained. “I wanted to honor the joy, musicianship, and legacy that Earth, Wind & Fire created while bringing my own perspective and energy to a song that continues to move people generations later.”

The resulting Amazon Music Original composition is already gaining significant praise from older funk purists.

Building on a Historic Grammy Year

The streaming launch lands during a monumental year for the performer.

In February, the gifted progressive R&B artist took home his very first trophy at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. He secured the win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his studio project, BLOOM.

Building on that momentum, the progressive R&B artist just dropped his self-titled follow-up album, “BERNARR.,” on May 1. The album is a direct tribute to his father’s foundational guidance and features collaborations with Big Sean, Khalid, and Sevyn Streeter.

The independent star continues to prove that staying true to your identity is a winning formula in the modern entertainment landscape.

Durand Bernarr Is Taking the New Sound on the Road

As the platform rolls out its full lineup for Black Music Month, the Grammy-winning artist is preparing to bring his electric energy directly to live audiences. He will hit the highway this summer as the primary opening act on the North American leg of the highly anticipated Kehlani World Tour.

Bernarr took to Instagram on May 29 to tease his new gig as KKehallni’s opening act. He even asked fans what they wanted to hear.

“Which songs do I need to start adding to the setlist?! Tickets & VIP Upgrades are on sale today at 10 a.m. local! Get yours ASAP! durandbernarr.com/tour.”

Beyond major arenas, the beloved progressive R&B artist is booked for high-profile festival sets across the country, expanding his fanbase.

The rollout of this energetic exclusive cover track sets a stellar tone for the platform’s library. Listeners can stream the Amazon Music Original creation on Amazon Music.

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