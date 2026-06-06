Cardi B Tries Again to Make Peace With Latto After Breakfast Club Interview

Cardi B is actively trying to make things right with Latto after months of behind-the-scenes tension boiled over into the public eye. Following Latto’s appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, June 4, where she confirmed her new track “Gimme Dat” directly references Cardi, the Bronx rapper took to X with an extended explanation.

The current friction stems from a leaked phone call last autumn that fractured what had previously been a highly supportive relationship between two of the most prominent figures in the modern female rap community.

Cardi’s latest response on X was part of an extensive attempt to take full accountability and make things right between them, both publicly and privately.

The “Hello” femcee wrote, “I truly understand how you feel, and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call, I didn’t even mean to call you that; I didn’t mean any harm. There’s a difference in what I said vs. what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.”

“But it was a heated conversation, and I let my mouth get the best of me. When the call came out, I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional,” the 33-yeear-old Bronx native continued. “That’s not to excuse what I said, but to let you know where I was in my head. I genuinely felt bad about what happened. In 2025 and 2026, I made multiple attempts to connect…I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility. I always had love and respect for you! I always wanted to make it right, but making it right looks different for the both of us. I wanted to connect with you, but you wanted to address it on your album.”

I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 4, 2026

By offering the transparent public apology, Cardi shed light on the intense personal and professional pressures surrounding the initial timing of the leaked phone call. Both women have since transitioned into new chapters of motherhood—Cardi welcomed a son in late 2025, and Latto gave birth to a daughter this spring.

Reflecting on the initial leaked phone call, both artists acknowledge life has kept moving, according to Complex.

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Moving Past the Lyric Dispute on Latto’s “Big Mama” Album

The unresolved tension eventually made its way into the studio. On May 29, Latto dropped her new studio album, “Big Mama,” featuring the track “Gimme Dat.” The song serves as a major focal point on her new studio album, with the 27-year-old new mom rapping, “Talkin’ ’bout buying Big Mama a bag like my n—- ain’t already bought it,” a direct dismissal of Cardi’s makeup gift offer.

On the radio, Latto explained that because they were texting, an internet message felt impersonal, which led her to ignore Cardi’s private texts months after the leaked phone call.

“It’s someone I deadass looked at as a friend,” Latto said, adding that her real-world priorities have shifted since the track was cut.

While Latto says she is open to a conversation down the line, she noted “life done kept moving,” leaving the path to completely make things right open-ended as both push forward with their respective new studio album rollouts.

How Did a Leaked Audio Track Damage Cardi B and Latto’s Friendship?

This history of mutual support is exactly why the sudden fallout from that leaked phone call caught fans by surprise, as both women are cornerstones of the female rap community. Last September, audio surfaced of a heated conversation between Cardi and Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr. “I’m not Latto. I’ma beat her the [expletive] up,” Cardi said on the call.

“You think I’m [expletive] Latto?”

At the time, Cardi had just collaborated on a track for Latto’s new studio album project, “Am I the Drama? (Ultimate Edition).” She quickly issued a public apology online, stating that she had simply been ranting in a heated moment and that she respected Latto’s team. While an initial public apology can clear the air online, making things right in private often proves more complicated.

Cardi B’s History of Supporting Other Women Artists

Cardi B has consistently used her massive platform to elevate the female rap community. She does not just jump on tracks for a quick feature; she actively boosts her peers by co-signing rising stars, financing lavish music videos, and heavily promoting their joint projects. From global chart-toppers like “WAP” and “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion to breakout street anthems like “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla, Cardi routinely lends her star power to women in hip-hop. She is known for physically showing up too—frequently flying out to shoot music videos for newer artists, generating massive viral social media campaigns, and publicly defending their talent against critics, solidifying her role as a supportive force within the broader female rap community.

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