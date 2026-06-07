Charlie Puth Forced to Cancel Florida Show: ‘Physically Unable to Perform’

Grammy Award winner Charlie Puth was forced to cancel his show Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” artist was saddened to let down fans, but shared the news via his Instagram Story.

Charlie Puth Cancels Show

Hours ahead of his scheduled concert, Puth informed fans that he would not be taking the stage Saturday night.

“I am so devastated to do this, but I have to cancel tonight’s show,” he wrote. “I’ve been sick for the last few days and am now being instructed to rest or else risk canceling more dates on this tour. Performing for you all each night means everything to me, and you all deserve the best.”

Puth added, “I’m heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform.”

“Without a voice, I can’t give you guys the show you all deserve. I’m so sorry; this was not an easy decision to make, but I hope to see you all soon when I am well again.”

Fans rushed to send the “Left and Right” singer well-wishes.

“Get well soon, Charlie! ❤️ Your health and voice come first we totally understand. Can’t wait to catch you on the next show when you’re fully recovered and rocking it again. Take all the time you need,” one shared via X.

“You have to puth your health first,” another teased.

“The fans are probably so sad rn 💖 Charlie please rest and get better,” a third shared.

One devastated fan wrote, “UM… Did the Charlie Puth’s Whatever’s Clever Tour just get cancelled for Orlando?! IM DEVASTATED RN. I missed his tour in 2022 and finally got VIP tickets to see Charlie and got ready to see him. @charlieputh I did see you weren’t feeling well! ❤️‍🩹 Feel better! Imma go cry 😭”

While he did not disclose his illness, some fans speculated that Puth may be suffering from food poisoning.

“Bummer. As someone else said, Charlie got a really bad case of food poisoning earlier this week. We were up close at his Atlanta show on Wednesday, and he really looked ill, though he did make it through the show,” one fan wrote via Reddit. “He had a bandage on his arm like he had gotten an IV.”

Charlie Puth Tour

Puth has been on tour “Whatever’s Clever! World Tour,” which kicked off in San Diego, California, in April. The 34-year-old new dad has been documenting his stops via social media.

“In 2013, I played to a sold out crowd of 100 people at The Bitter End in Greenwich Village. And last night, I played to a sold out crowd of 15,000 people at Madison Square Garden,” he shared after his New York show last week. “I’ll keep manifesting, but I’m not sure how we can top this one…wow. I am forever grateful for all of you. Thank you.”

Fans in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, are hoping for a speedy recovery as Puth is scheduled to perform in their cities on Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11, respectively.

‘I only ever dreamed of putting on a tour like this, and I can’t believe it’s a reality. Thank you to everyone who has showed up so far and to everyone I’m going to see very soon,” he shared on May 11.