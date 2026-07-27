Legendary Comedian, Actor & Wildlife Presenter Passes at 85 — Tributes Pour In

Legendary comedian, actor, and wildlife presenter Bill Oddie has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

Beloved Oddie was born on July 7, 1941 in Rochdale, Lancashire, England. He passed away on Monday, July 27. Specific details about his death have not yet been disclosed.

In a statement to the BBC, with whom Oddie worked on many occasions, his agent, David Foster, said, “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country’s best-loved birder.”

Foster continued, “Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued. Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment.”

He went on, “He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it. He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten. As Bill’s agent I witnessed close hand his intelligence and wit. He was my friend and it was an honour and a privilege to represent him for so many years. I will miss him terribly.”

The statement concluded, “My thoughts and love are with Bill’s wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie, who have asked not to be contacted at this sad time. Please respect their wishes.”

Oddie’s impressive body of work spanned over seven decades.

Bill Oddie Was a Man of Many Talents

As a man of many, many talents, Bill Oddie’s catalogue of work spanned many entertainment forms and many of media.

He was, perhaps, best known as a member of the comedy trio The Goodies. Along with Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graham Garden, Oddie brought laughs to millions in the 1970s, early 1980s, and for a brief reunion in the 2000s. Their eponymous television comedy show aired from 1970 until 1982. It combined sketches and situation comedy.

“The Goodies” aired in the United States in syndication and on some PBS stations in the late 1970s and early 1980s, often paired with “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” but it never became as big a cultural hit as the John Cleese-led vehicle.

Oddie then opted to focus on his passion for animals and the great outdoors by primarily presenting wildlife shows.

Working with the BBC, he put his presenting skills and knowledge to shows like “Springwatch,” “Autumnwatch,” “How to Watch Wildlife,” “Wild in Your Garden,” “Birding with Bill Oddie,” “Britain Goes Wild with Bill Oddie,” and “Bill Oddie Goes Wild.”

He also acted. In 1992, he appeared in a trio of episodes of the iconic sitcom “Married… with Children,” in a three-part episode set in his native England.

Notably, Oddie voiced Red Jasper in the “Doctor Who” audio drama “Doctor Who and the Pirates” in 2003.

He also appeared in shows like “Jackanory,” “The Detectives,” and “The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.”

As news of Oddie’s sad passing began to circulate online, tributes for the star started to pour in on social media.

Tributes Poured in for Oddie

Getty Bill Oddie.

Social media is now awash with tributes to Bill Oddie. When the BBC posted about his passing, describing him as “Legendary wildlife presenter and comedian,” the comments section instantly became filled with heartfelt messages from his many fans.

One Instagram user commented, “Another legend gone. R.I.P Bill Oddie 😢.”

Another one wrote, “One of my first crushes, so sad 😢.”

Somebody else said, “Sorry to hear about Bill Oddie. Bill rest in Peace 🙏🏼 and Thank you for all the programmes that you have made.”

“Just loved Bill 😍,” proclaimed another person.

An upset fan commented, “How very sad great presenter also a Goodie RIP.🙏”

Finally, someone else simply said, “: ((( thanks for the laughs.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bill Oddie — especially his wife and daughters — at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Bill Oddie’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.