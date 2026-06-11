Jesse Solomon Shares Detailed Timeline of West Wilson and Amanda Batula Relationship

Jesse Solomon is putting his version of events on the record.

Just days after the explosive “Summer House” Season 10 reunion wrapped filming, Solomon shared a detailed timeline on Instagram documenting what he says he knew about West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s relationship, and when he learned it.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans because it addresses one of the biggest questions surrounding the season’s most talked-about storyline: Did Jesse know more than he was letting on?

Throughout the reunion, viewers frequently compared Jesse’s position to that of Tom Schwartz during the Scandoval fallout on “Vanderpump Rules.” Like Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, Jesse and West were close friends, leading some fans to wonder whether Jesse knew about West and Amanda long before their relationship became public.

Now, Jesse appears determined to show exactly how events unfolded from his perspective.

Jesse Solomon Details What He Knew and When He Knew It

According to Jesse’s account, concerns first surfaced in February after friends began telling him that West and Amanda were spending significant time together in Miami.

One of the earliest entries references a Feb. 10 dinner involving West and Amanda. Later that month, Jesse says he heard reports that the pair “seemed into each other” and had left a bar together.

By Feb. 28, Jesse documented what he described as an increasingly difficult situation to ignore. In the timeline, he recalled seeing West and Amanda sitting together at a bar before Amanda kissed Kyle Cooke on the mouth and jokingly addressed rumors that she and West were dating.

The timeline suggests Jesse repeatedly brought his concerns directly to West throughout March.

On March 3, Jesse says he told West that Kyle was annoyed he had skipped brunch plans for Amanda. According to the post, West dismissed the situation and described their relationship as a friendship that mostly existed within group settings.

Two days later, Jesse says he confronted West about growing online speculation and DeuxMoi rumors. He claims West again downplayed the situation, telling him, “We’re half as bad as you and Ciara, like the PG version.”

The timeline also shows that Jesse wasn’t the only person growing suspicious. Entries reference conversations with Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke, all of whom appeared to have questions about what was really happening.

Still, Jesse maintains he believed what he was being told.

As late as March 30, he wrote that he still thought “nothing’s true” based on conversations he had with both West and Amanda.

Then came March 31.

“The news drops. Confirms everything,” Jesse wrote.

According to the timeline, he immediately called West and asked how long the relationship had been going on. Jesse says West told him it had been “a little over a month.”

The final detail may be the most revealing of all.

“He tells me he thinks he loves her,” Jesse added.

Why Fans Compared Jesse Solomon to Tom Schwartz

Jesse’s timeline arrives after months of comparisons to Schwartz during the Scandoval scandal.

When Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss became public, many viewers accused Schwartz of knowing far more than he admitted. Because Jesse and West shared a similarly close friendship, some fans suspected Jesse may have been withholding information as well.

The comparisons became so widespread that Andy Cohen brought them up during Schwartz’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Schwartz responded by advising Jesse to make sure he had his timeline straight before facing reunion questions.

In a twist that wasn’t lost on fans, Jesse has now done exactly that.

His Instagram post serves as a point-by-point account of the weeks leading up to West and Amanda’s relationship becoming public, documenting everything from brunches and bar encounters to rumors, Reddit threads, and direct conversations.

Fans Rally Behind Jesse After Timeline Post

Many fans interpreted the timeline as Jesse’s attempt to clear his name after spending much of the season caught in the middle of the controversy.

The reaction was overwhelmingly supportive.

“Justice for Jesse,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan joked that the detailed breakdown was “BIG WWJSD ENERGY,” referencing the extensive timeline and detective work often associated with Bravo fandom.

Others praised Jesse for sharing his side of the story and providing context for why he appeared blindsided when the relationship became public.

Whether the timeline changes everyone’s opinion remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: after months of speculation and comparisons to one of Bravo’s most infamous scandals, Jesse Solomon has officially shared his version of what happened.