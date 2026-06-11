‘McBee Dynasty’ Star Turns the Camera Around and Breaks the Fourth Wall Before Season 3

As fans await season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” cast member Galyna Saltkovska decided to switch things up.

In an exclusive video shared by BravoTV.com, Saltkovska turned the tables on executive producer Brandon Beck by placing him in the confessional hot seat instead of answering questions herself.

The unexpected role reversal began after Beck attempted to wrap up the Bravo star’s interview.

“I don’t think we are done for the day,” she told him before suggesting they swap places.

“I’d like to kind of switch the roles. I think it’s your time to sit in this chair.”

Beck agreed to the challenge.

“After three seasons, I owe you that,” he joked before taking a seat in front of the camera.

Once seated, Beck immediately realized what the cast experiences during interviews.

“I already don’t like it — this red light in my face,” he admitted.

He also jokingly requested a glam team before Saltkovska quickly shut down the idea.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Producer Shares Honest Thoughts About Galyna Saltkovska’s Dating Life

One of the biggest topics during the conversation was Saltkovska’s romantic future.

Viewers have watched her navigate several difficult relationships during the first two seasons of “McBee Dynasty,” particularly following the end of her relationship with Steven McBee Sr.

The breakup led to a highly publicized feud involving McBee Sr.’s new girlfriend, Masha Petrova, who had previously been friends with Saltkovska.

Despite the drama, Beck made it clear that Saltkovska remains one of the show’s standout personalities.

“If I compare you to the rest of the cast, honestly, there’s probably fewer scenes you are in that didn’t make it, compared to everybody else, because, you’re a lot, Galyna,” Beck told her.

Saltkovska laughed at the comment.

“I’m personally taking it as a compliment,” she responded.

Beck later explained why she consistently stands out on camera.

After praising her for delivering “nines and tens the whole time,” he was asked what kind of person he sees in her future.

“Who do you think is that next person for me?” Saltkovska asked. “I mean like, man, woman, what are the characteristics? Because I am a lot. I am a lot to take.”

Beck offered a straightforward answer.

“I think the Bravo audience deserves to see you out there dating,” he said. “Season 1 was tough. Season 2 you went through a lot.”

He continued, “I think you need someone that’s kind of like a teddy bear. That is just going to shower you with love, and affection…this is what we’re on the hunt for next season.”

Galyna Saltkovska Gets a Surprising Compliment

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Saltkovska also challenged Beck with a hypothetical survival question.

Asked which two cast members he would bring to a deserted island, Beck immediately selected Cole McBee.

“I feel like Cole has a lot of good general skills,” he explained. “He runs a combine. He knows about the animals. He’s a farmer, he can plant. I’m definitely taking Cole, plus he’s going to be a fun person to like crack a few beers with.”

For his second choice, Beck looked directly at Saltkovska.

“And then, I need some muscle on this deserted island, so of course I’m taking you, Galyna.”

The answer earned a laugh from the reality star.

Galyna Saltkovska Shares Birthday Message for Steven McBee Sr.

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The interview comes months after Saltkovska offered a public update on her relationship with Steven McBee Sr.

McBee Sr. was sentenced to two years in federal prison in October 2025.

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Saltkovska revealed that the two remain on good terms.

On March 7, she shared a birthday tribute to McBee Sr. on Instagram featuring photos of the businessman spending time with family, working at one of his car washes and posing alongside her.

In the caption, she reflected on their friendship.

“Thank you for your friendship, for the memories we’ve made, and for believing in me when nobody else did. I’ll always be grateful for the chance you gave me and the trust you showed,” she wrote.

Saltkovska also expressed optimism about the future.

“This is just a chapter, not the whole story. We’ll be seeing you back soon, and I’m looking forward to all of the future adventures ahead of us — in business and in friendship.”

She concluded the message with a simple note of encouragement.

“Stay strong. We’ve got to make more memories.”

Season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty” premieres on Monday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.