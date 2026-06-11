West Wilson’s Dating History Reveals More Bravo Romances Than Amanda Batula & Ciara Miller

West Wilson joined “Summer House” in season 8 and quickly became one of Bravo’s most talked-about stars. While his sense of humor initially won over viewers, much of the conversation surrounding Wilson in recent years has centered on his dating life.

Wilson’s dating life has become almost as big a storyline as the show itself. From past flings with fellow Bravolebrities to his current relationship with Amanda Batula, his romantic history continues to fuel conversations among cast members and fans alike.

Here’s a closer look at Wilson’s highly discussed dating history.

Long before cameras started rolling, Wilson and current cast member Dara Levitan briefly dated.

When Levitan joined “Summer House,” Wilson downplayed any concerns about sharing a house with an ex.

“It was a long time ago. She’s a good friend,” Wilson told Us Weekly. “I would never bring anyone into this house that I thought would give me more problems. We’re very cool and platonic — she’s a fun person.”

Levitan similarly described their relationship as a positive experience, calling it a “perfect, fun, easy blip.”

Ciara Miller Relationship Became West Wilson’s First Bravo Romance

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Wilson’s first major Bravo relationship was with Ciara Miller.

The pair met while filming season 8 of “Summer House” in 2023 and continued seeing each other after production wrapped. Their relationship appeared serious at times, with Miller even visiting Wilson’s family farm.

The relationship ultimately ended in December 2023.

“Early December, we had a dinner about laying it all out there and figuring out what we were going to do,” Wilson said during a reunion episode.

Miller later explained why she stopped communicating with him after the breakup.

“Because I think that’s mean, to take someone to your parents’ house and want to sleep with them when you have no intention of doing anything,” she said.

Although the two eventually rebuilt a friendship, season 10 showed signs that the former couple had become flirtatious again before Wilson’s relationship with Batula went public.

Salley Carson and West Wilson Sparked Dating Rumors

In late 2025, Wilson was linked to “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson.

The speculation began after Carson shared photos from a University of South Carolina football game that showed the pair spending time together. Fans quickly questioned whether the outing was a date.

Carson later addressed the rumors on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

“West came to Columbia … he’s great, and we hung out at BravoCon, and it was fun,” Carson said. “His personality is awesome. He’s very genuine — like, if you’re hanging out with him, all of his attention is on you.”

She admitted the pair had “played a little bit,” confirming there had been some romantic interest between them.

Wilson later said on his “Show Me Something” podcast that the trip was largely work-related and that friends had simply shown him around town.

“I had to do a Captain Morgan event at the University of South Carolina on Saturday. And [Salley] went there,” West explained. “[Will] lives in Columbia… So I was like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna be in town. Show me where to go.’ And they just took me out to all the college bars, and it was really fun … just a lot of cheap bars and a zillion college kids running around … I will never complain that my job is to fly to host a tailgate for the day.”

Ironically, his current girlfriend’s estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, is now spending time with the Bravo beauty.

“It’s new and casual, but he’s really into her and they’ve been having fun,” an insider told Us Weekly on Saturday.

“They’ve only hung out a few times but get along really well. They have a lot of chemistry.”

Ciara Miller and Meija Moreno Reentered the Conversation

Earlier this year, Us Weekly also reported that Wilson and Miller had been spending time together again, casually, to see if a reconciliation was possible.

At the same time, questions surfaced about Wilson’s relationship with Meija Moreno.

According to Page Six reports, Moreno believed she was in an exclusive relationship with Wilson around the same time his connection with Batula became public.

Those allegations became a major topic during the season 10 reunion.

Wilson ultimately acknowledged that Moreno believed they were exclusive.

“I mean, no, she thought that we were,” he admitted during the reunion.

Amanda Batula Relationship Continues to Raise Questions

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Wilson’s relationship with Batula has become one of the biggest storylines in recent Bravo history.

Batula and Cooke announced their separation in January. Weeks later, rumors began circulating that Batula and Wilson were secretly dating.

The pair confirmed their relationship in a joint statement released on March 31.

Since then, cast members have repeatedly questioned the timeline of the romance.

During the reunion, Miller claimed she saw Batula and Wilson together on January 17, two days before Batula and Cooke publicly announced their separation.

Questions surrounding Wilson’s relationship with Moreno also fueled additional scrutiny from the cast.

The biggest revelation may have come in a preview for “Summer House: The Aftermath.”

During a conversation with Cooke, Wilson admitted his feelings for Batula run deeper than many realized.

“Do you love her?” Cooke asked.

Wilson replied, “Do you want full honesty even though it could be possibly hurtful today?”

After Cooke encouraged him to continue, Wilson answered: “I do love her and have for a very, very long time.”

“Summer House: The Aftermath” is set to air on June 16.